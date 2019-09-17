Analysis on China's Blockchain Market, 2016-2025 - During 2019-2025, Spend on Blockchain is Expected to Record a CAGR of 45.7%, Increasing from $1.62 Billion in 2019 to $22.59 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Blockchain Business Opportunities and Outlook Databook Series (2016-2025) - Blockchain Market Size / Spending Across 11 Sectors, 75+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Blockchain spend in China has increased at 101.7% during 2018 to reach US$ 877.2 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on blockchain is expected to record a CAGR of 45.7%, increasing from US$ 1,622.1 million in 2019 to reach US$ 22,594.1 million by 2025.



This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in blockchain technology and its applications in over 75 areas across 11 industries in China. This is a data centric report, consisting of 185 charts and 150 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics. This report covers country level market size / spending forecast (2016-2025) by blockchain applications, type of blockchain, and technology domain.



Report Scope



China Market Size / Spending by Industry, 2016-2025

Banking & Finance

Insurance

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Construction

Public Sector

Professional Services

Agriculture

Energy and Utilities

China Market Size / Spending by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025 (for each industry)

Public

Private

Hybrid

China Market Size / Spending by Technology Domain, 2016-2025 (for each industry)

Application and Platform

Service

Hardware

Reason to Buy

How big is the opportunity for blockchain technology based products and services in China?

How much are leading players in China investing in blockchain based initiatives?

Which application areas across industries and should be targeted to maximize ROI?

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report



2 China Blockchain Spending Snapshot and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 China Blockchain Market Size by Value, 2016-2025

2.2 China Blockchain Spend Market Share Analysis by Key Industries

2.3 Spending in China by Type of Blockchain

2.4 China Blockchain Spend Market Share Analysis by Technology Domain

2.5 Benchmarking Blockchain Spending in China with Other Countries



3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry in China

3.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry, 2016-2025

3.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry by Application, 2016-2025

3.2.1 Spend Analysis on KYC Data and Due Diligence in Banking and Finance Industry

3.2.2 Spend Analysis on Trade Finance in Banking and Finance Industry

3.2.3 Spend Analysis on Capital Markets in Banking and Finance Industry

3.2.4 Spend Analysis on Initial Coin Offerings in Banking and Finance Industry

3.2.5 Spend Analysis on Fraud Detection in Banking and Finance Industry

3.2.6 Spend Analysis on Cross Border Payments in Banking and Finance Industry

3.2.7 Spend Analysis on Risk Management and Compliance in Banking and Finance Industry

3.2.8 Spend Analysis on Loan Management in Banking and Finance Industry

3.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

3.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Banking and Finance Industry

3.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Banking and Finance Industry

3.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Banking and Finance Industry

3.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

3.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Banking and Finance Industry

3.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Banking and Finance Industry

3.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Banking and Finance Industry



4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Insurance Industry in China

4.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Insurance Industry, 2016-2025

4.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Insurance Industry by Application, 2016-2025

4.2.1 Spend Analysis on Product Development and Distribution in Insurance Industry

4.2.2 Spend Analysis on Policy Administration and Operations in Insurance Industry

4.2.3 Spend Analysis on Claims Processing in Insurance Industry

4.2.4 Spend Analysis on Pricing/Underwriting in Insurance Industry

4.2.5 Spend Analysis on Risk Capital and Investment Management in Insurance Industry

4.2.6 Spend Analysis on Regulatory and Compliance in Insurance Industry

4.2.7 Spend Analysis on Payment and Collections in Insurance Industry

4.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Insurance Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

4.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Insurance Industry

4.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Insurance Industry

4.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Insurance Industry

4.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Insurance Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

4.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Insurance Industry

4.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Insurance Industry

4.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Insurance Industry



5 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry in China

5.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, 2016-2025

5.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry by Application, 2016-2025

5.2.1 Spend Analysis on Drug Traceability in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.2 Spend Analysis on Clinical Trials in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.3 Spend Analysis on Drug Development in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.4 Spend Analysis on Data Management - Monitoring and IOT Devices in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.5 Spend Analysis on Health Records & Data Security in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.6 Spend Analysis on Claims Billing and Payment in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.7 Spend Analysis on Supply Chain Management in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

5.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

5.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



6 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Retail Industry in China

6.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Retail Industry, 2016-2025

6.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Retail Industry by Application, 2016-2025

6.2.1 Spend Analysis on Product Tracing and Counterfeit Goods in Retail Industry

6.2.2 Spend Analysis on Billing and Payment in Retail Industry

6.2.3 Spend Analysis on Claims and Settlements in Retail Industry

6.2.4 Spend Analysis on Virtual Warranty Management in Retail Industry

6.2.5 Spend Analysis on Contract Management in Retail Industry

6.2.6 Spend Analysis on Supply Chain Management in Retail Industry

6.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Retail Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

6.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Retail Industry

6.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Retail Industry

6.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Retail Industry

6.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Retail Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

6.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Retail Industry

6.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Retail Industry

6.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Retail Industry



7 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Automotive Industry in China

7.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Automotive Industry, 2016-2025

7.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Automotive Industry by Application, 2016-2025

7.2.1 Spend Analysis on Automotive Spare Parts and Warranty in Automotive Industry

7.2.2 Spend Analysis on Identity Management in Automotive Industry

7.2.3 Spend Analysis on Ride Sharing in Automotive Industry

7.2.4 Spend Analysis on V2X Communication in Automotive Industry

7.2.5 Spend Analysis on Auto Financing in Automotive Industry

7.2.6 Spend Analysis on Billing and Payment in Automotive Industry

7.2.7 Spend Analysis on Supply Chain Management in Automotive Industry

7.2.8 Spend Analysis on Automotive Asset Transfer in Automotive Industry

7.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Automotive Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

7.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Automotive Industry

7.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Automotive Industry

7.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Automotive Industry

7.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Automotive Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

7.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Automotive Industry

7.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Automotive Industry

7.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Automotive Industry



8 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Defense & Aerospace Industry in China

8.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Defense & Aerospace Industry, 2016-2025

8.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Defense & Aerospace Industry by Application, 2016-2025

8.2.1 Spend Analysis on Supply Chain Management in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.2.2 Spend Analysis on Contract Management in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.2.3 Spend Analysis on Manufacturing Process and Part Identification in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.2.4 Spend Analysis on Document Management and Secure Communication in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.2.5 Spend Analysis on Identity and Access Management in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.2.6 Spend Analysis on Secure Platform and Application Development in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.2.7 Spend Analysis on Asset Transfer in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.2.8 Spend Analysis on Cyber Security in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Defense & Aerospace Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

8.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Defense & Aerospace Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

8.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Defense & Aerospace Industry

8.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Defense & Aerospace Industry



9 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Construction Industry in China

9.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Construction Industry, 2016-2025

9.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Construction Industry by Application, 2016-2025

9.2.1 Spend Analysis on Supply Chain Management in Construction Industry

9.2.2 Spend Analysis on Asset Transfer in Construction Industry

9.2.3 Spend Analysis on Contract Management in Construction Industry

9.2.4 Spend Analysis on Internet of Things in Construction Industry

9.2.5 Spend Analysis on Identity and Access Management in Construction Industry

9.2.6 Spend Analysis on Payment and Settlement in Construction Industry

9.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Construction Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

9.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Construction Industry

9.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Construction Industry

9.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Construction Industry

9.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Construction Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

9.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Construction Industry

9.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Construction Industry

9.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Construction Industry



10 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Public Sector Industry in China

10.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Public Sector Industry, 2016-2025

10.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Public Sector Industry by Application, 2016-2025

10.2.1 Spend Analysis on Identity and Access Management in Public Sector Industry

10.2.2 Spend Analysis on Voting Systems in Public Sector Industry

10.2.3 Spend Analysis on Regulatory Compliance and Audit in Public Sector Industry

10.2.4 Spend Analysis on Asset Management and Registration in Public Sector Industry

10.2.5 Spend Analysis on Health Records in Public Sector Industry

10.2.6 Spend Analysis on Processing Tax Payments in Public Sector Industry

10.2.7 Spend Analysis on Government Payments and Citizen Services in Public Sector Industry

10.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Public Sector Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

10.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Public Sector Industry

10.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Public Sector Industry

10.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Public Sector Industry

10.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Public Sector Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

10.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Public Sector Industry

10.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Public Sector Industry

10.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Public Sector Industry



11 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Professional Services Industry in China

11.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Professional Services Industry, 2016-2025

11.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Professional Services Industry by Application, 2016-2025

11.2.1 Spend Analysis on Identity and Access Management in Professional Services Industry

11.2.2 Spend Analysis on Regulatory Compliance and Audit in Professional Services Industry

11.2.3 Spend Analysis on Payment and Settlement in Professional Services Industry

11.2.4 Spend Analysis on Contract Management in Professional Services Industry

11.2.5 Spend Analysis on Secure Platform and Application Development in Professional Services Industry

11.2.6 Spend Analysis on Document Management and Secure Communication in Professional Services Industry

11.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Professional Services Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

11.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Professional Services Industry

11.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Professional Services Industry

11.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Professional Services Industry

11.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Professional Services Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

11.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Professional Services Industry

11.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Professional Services Industry

11.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Professional Services Industry



12 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Agriculture Industry in China

12.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Agriculture Industry, 2016-2025

12.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Agriculture Industry by Application, 2016-2025

12.2.1 Spend Analysis on Produce Tracking and Authentication in Agriculture Industry

12.2.2 Spend Analysis on Payment and Settlement in Agriculture Industry

12.2.3 Spend Analysis on Supply Chain Management in Agriculture Industry

12.2.4 Spend Analysis on Contract Management in Agriculture Industry

12.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Agriculture Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

12.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Agriculture Industry

12.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Agriculture Industry

12.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Agriculture Industry

12.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Agriculture Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

12.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Agriculture Industry

12.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Agriculture Industry

12.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Agriculture Industry



13 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Energy and Utilities Industry in China

13.1 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Energy and Utilities Industry, 2016-2025

13.2 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Energy and Utilities Industry by Application, 2016-2025

13.2.1 Spend Analysis on Smart Metering and Billing in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.2.2 Spend Analysis on Contract Management in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.2.3 Spend Analysis on Energy Credits/Certificates in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.2.4 Spend Analysis on Trading and Smart Grids in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.2.5 Spend Analysis on Identity and Access Management in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.2.6 Spend Analysis on Supply Chain Management in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.3 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Energy and Utilities Industry by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025

13.3.1 Spend Analysis on Public Blockchain in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.3.2 Spend Analysis on Private Blockchain in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.3.3 Spend Analysis on Hybrid/Consortium Blockchain in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.4 Blockchain Spending Analysis in Energy and Utilities Industry by Technology Domain, 2016-2025

13.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Energy and Utilities Industry

13.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Energy and Utilities Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgii9d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.