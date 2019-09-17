Addiction Policy Forum and National District Attorneys Association Launch Initiative to Educate Prosecutors About Addiction

‘District Attorneys Addressing Addiction’ teaches ways prosecutors can expand their response to addiction and keep communities safe

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Addiction Policy Forum and the National District Attorneys Association launch ‘District Attorneys Addressing Addiction,’ a free online course highlighting the brain science of addiction, risk and protective factors, how prosecutors can expand the response to addiction in the community, and more.

“Prosecutors play a pivotal role ensuring there are no missed opportunities to get someone the help they need,” says Jessica Hulsey, CEO and founder of Addiction Policy Forum. “They can provide leverage to help those struggling to access the support and services they need. This course teaches the basics of addiction and effective strategies prosecutors can use to address addiction.”

‘District Attorneys Addressing Addiction’ is a free online course on how addiction affects the job of prosecutors, and how they can better respond to the crisis. The course is for prosecutors, law enforcement, and others in the justice system, but is also open to the public. The course breaks down the basics of addiction, including how it affects the brain, why some people are more susceptible to addiction, and how addiction can be prevented and treated.

District Attorneys are leaders called upon to address a range of issues to keep their communities safe. In many communities, addiction has a major impact on safety and health, and prosecutors play a pivotal role in turning communities around.

“It is important for prosecutors who want to enhance public safety to have programs that give people a second chance,” says Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. “We all have to be part of the solution. Educating yourself and others about the science of addiction and ways to effectively respond is a critical step to improve outcomes for those struggling and for their loved ones.”

“Addiction is one of the most serious public health crises facing our country,” says Nelson Bunn, Executive Director of the National District Attorneys Association. “It’s important for prosecutors and all law enforcement personnel to understand how addiction impacts their community and ways to implement strategies to help individuals, families and their children.”

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

About National District Attorneys Association

The National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), located in Arlington, VA, is the oldest and largest national, nonpartisan organization representing state and local prosecutors in the country. Formed in 1950, NDAA has more than 5,100 members across the nation representing state and local prosecutors’ offices from both urban and rural districts, as well as large and small jurisdictions. Our mission is to be the voice of America’s prosecutors and to support their efforts to protect the rights and safety of the people by providing our members with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to ensure justice is attained.

For more information on the National District Attorneys Association, please visit: www.ndaa.org.





