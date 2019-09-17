Appian to Co-Present With Marcus by Goldman Sachs and SWIFT at Sibos 2019 London

Presentations to highlight low-code development’s role in Marcus by Goldman Sachs customer service operations and SWIFT gpi cross-border payment solution

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a packed line-up for its participation at Sibos 2019 (23-26 September, London Excel, UK). Appian and customer Marcus by Goldman Sachs will co-present a case study session entitled "Operationalising Customer Centricity to Create Real Digital Value." Appian will also participate in a round-table presentation with numerous banking industry executives on the future of global cross-border payments in a session entitled "SWIFT gpi: Revealing the Roadmap." In addition, Appian will host financial services industry expert and best-selling author Chris Skinner for an exclusive book-signing in the Appian booth.



Monday, 23 September, 10:00-10:30 in Open Theatre 2:

“Appian and Goldman Sachs: Operationalising Customer Centricity to Create Real Digital Value”

In this session, Appian Global Industries Lead Michael Heffner will co-present with Marcus by Goldman Sachs UK Head of Delivery & Risk Sarah Card. They will discuss how the 150-year-old financial services company is driving future growth with a laser focus on putting the consumer at the centre of everything they do. For its first foray into the mass consumer space in the UK, Marcus by Goldman Sachs knew they needed to deliver a transformational business application — on time, on budget, and with exceptional quality. Marcus by Goldman Sachs used Appian’s low-code case management platform to manage the entire customer experience — without compromising their premium brand standards.

Tuesday, 24 September, 09:15 - 10:45, SWIFT Room 1:

“SWIFT gpi: Revealing the Roadmap”

Appian Financial Services Lead Laura Paul will be part of a roundtable discussion on how SWIFT gpi has rapidly transformed the customer experience in cross-border payments -- and the work still to be done. The session will look at the host of new services that form the development roadmap, from gpi instant payments to a financial institution transfer tracking service, payment pre-validation, inbound tracking for faster reconciliation, and more. Ms. Paul will be joined by executives from J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale, BBVA, ICBC, and ANZ Bank.

Monday, 23 September, 15:30–18:00 at the Appian booth, H104:

Exclusive book signing with Chris Skinner

Stop by the Appian booth on Monday afternoon to meet best-selling author Chris Skinner, and get a signed copy of his new book, Digital Human: The Fourth Revolution of Humanity Includes Everyone . Mr. Skinner is a well-known independent commentator on the financial markets and fintech through his blog, the Finanser.com, as well as an author and Chair of the European networking forum The Financial Services Club and Nordic Finance Innovation.

