Native Collagen Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

As per a new report which is added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR), the global native collagen market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2019 and 2025. In 2018, the market which was worth USD 4.27 billion is expected to reach to USD 6.63 billion by 2025.

Increasing end-use applications for this market and growing demand for Collagen from the cosmetic industry have been the key market drivers. Also, the market size of global native collagen will get benefit from the increased adoption of collagen-based products as they feature better characteristics such as gelling, emulsification, and binding of food products in which they are used.

The health benefit offered by native collagen is also viewed as a prominent market driver. These products are useful in bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries as well thus pushing forward the market size greatly.

Healthcare sector is expected to emerge as a major application segment in the collagen market. In terms of volume, the global native collagen market for healthcare is expected to reach 622.2 kilotons by the end of 2025.

Global Native Collagen Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region. Some of the manufacturers included in the report include Weishardt Group, Darling Ingredients, Nippi, Vinh Hoan, Junca Gelatines, Lapi Gelatine, Gelnex and others.

By type, the market has been segmented into Bovine Source, Porcine Source and Marine & Poultry Source.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare and others.

Global Native Collagen Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In terms of revenue, Europe is estimated to hold largest share in the collagen market which is mainly due to busy lifestyle of people and increasing health awareness among them. The growing demand for high-quality native collagen in cosmetic industry as anti-aging and skin rejuvenating agent is expected to increase the market size during the forecast period. Also APAC is emerges as an attractive market for global native collagen market. The market is expected to increase due to growth of the food and beverages industry, mainly in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand for confectionery products and increasing expenditure on food products by the end buyers in the region is expected to drive the global market size.

The report will help to analyse Native Collagen product scope, market overview, existing and future opportunities etc in a detailed and more accurate way.

