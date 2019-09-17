The CBD Store opening in Lincolnwood, IL at Lincolnwood Town Center Mall

The CBD Store opening in Lincolnwood, IL The CBD Store

The CBD Store is excited to announce our expansion into Chicago. You are invited to our Grand Opening.

Our boutique style setting, knowledgeable staff, and high quality products are what set us apart from others.” — Eric Sweatt

LINCOLNWOOD, IL, USA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First, we want to invite everyone to our Grand Opening! We will have FREE samples, giveaways as well as knowledgeable, compassionate staff available to answer all of your CBD related questions! Refreshments will also be provided.

The CBD Store is a multinational CBD store with 2 stores in Colorado and 2 in Illinois. CBD products are everywhere today so how do you know you are buying a quality product that will fit your health needs? We provide stores that specialize in high-quality CBD products and educated staff to answer all of your questions.

Don’t trust your health and wellbeing to the gas station around the corner or video store down the street. Not all CBD products are the same. Good quality CBDs can be life changing for patients seeking relief. The CBD Store is also proud to carry a wide variety of CBD products for pets, so they too can get the safe, natural help they

need.

All of our products are lab tested and made in the USA, test results are available in all of our stores. The CBD Store was founded by Caprice & Eric Sweatt. Caprice has suffered from Crohn’s Disease (a chronic, debilitating condition) for over 30 years. Caprice and Eric set out in Colorado and Illinois to educate, advocate, and

outreach to people who were desperate for a safe, legal alternative to narcotics. Caprice has been drug-free for over 20 years thanks to CBD Therapy.

According to a report from the World Health Organization, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential…. To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.” CBD offer an option for treating different types of chronic pain, anxiety and depression, can alleviate cancer-related symptoms, and inhibit inflammatory and neuropathic pain.”

Our boutique-style setting, knowledgeable staff, and high-quality products are what set us apart from others.

Again, we invite you everyone out for this exciting event

Opening August 1st

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting - October 4th



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.