Apollos University Honors the World’s Labor Force

Dr. Scott Eidson, President, Apollos University

Apollos Offers: Accelerated Degree Programs and E-books at NO cost!

We’re dedicated to our mission of providing career advancing education to all who seek it and this offer is our way of ensuring that opportunity is truly attainable.” — Dr. Scott Eidson, President

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labor force issues are presenting a real crisis in the twenty first century economy. As the demand for higher skilled workers continues to increase, access to career advancing knowledge continues to become more expensive and less accessible to large portions of Americans. This leaves more and more Americans lacking the skills they need to advance their career. In fact, according to jobvite.com, 65% of recruiters cite a lack of qualified applicants as the biggest challenge in hiring.To avoid becoming “jobsolete,” workers need to increase their skill set and enhance their knowledge in areas like business operations, computer literacy, management, and accounting and finance. With September being the month we celebrate our American labor force and to honor our global community, Apollos University is offering a 50% tuition discount to new applicants who apply and begin courses in the month of September 2019 to any of its award winning certificate, undergraduate, and masters programs. Additionally, applicants seeking to advance their career by earning a Doctorate in Business Administration can enjoy a 15% tuition discount by applying and starting courses in the month of September. According to Dr. Scott Eidson, President of Apollos, “we’re dedicated to our mission of providing career advancing education to all who seek it and this offer is our way of ensuring that opportunity is truly attainable.” Eidson continued, stating, “Our goal is to ensure that the global community continues to grow in the necessary skills needed to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century and our programs and student services are designed to make that goal a reality.”At Apollos, we believe that quality does not have to be expensive. By incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into our administrative and curriculum delivery functions, Apollos is able to maintain lean operations and pass along that savings to our students and this special 50% tuition discount is one of the ways Apollos is able to serve the global students. Apollos is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is listed as an accredited university on the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) list of accredited universities, and is an active member of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. Apollos offers accelerated degree programs and certificates in business administration and information technology. Textbooks are provided at no additional cost to the student. Courses can be completed entirely online or through a hybrid online experience that includes both online and physical classroom activities. Course structures are flexible, allowing you to study at your own pace and on your terms. Affordable payment plans mean you can achieve your academic and professional goals without having to take out loans or go into debt. To learn more about Apollos , visit https://apollos.edu , or call 1-844-476-5567 or 406-604-4300.Sources:Jobvite.com, https://www.jobvite.com/resource_type/ebooks/ Bureau of Labor Statistics, https://www.bls.gov/regions/mountain-plains/news-release/occupationalemploymentandwages_greatfalls.htm



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.