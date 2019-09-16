CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EGBN, VAL, TXT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 - July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Eagle Bancorp, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Class Period: April 11, 2019 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

About the lawsuit: Valaris plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - October 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Textron Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 - August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

About the lawsuit: Viewray, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



