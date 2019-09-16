CENTRAL GULF LINES, INC. AND WATERMAN STEAMSHIP CORPORATION ANNOUNCE MAJOR REBRANDING EFFORT

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc., (NYSE: CKH), today announced a major rebranding effort among two of its subsidiaries that will now operate under the Waterman Logistics banner.



Central Gulf Lines, Inc., has become Waterman Transport, Inc. and together with its sister company, Waterman Steamship Corporation, comprise the Waterman Logistics brand. The rebranded Waterman businesses will continue to provide door-to-door logistics to commercial and U.S. military clients around the world.

Our use of the Waterman name dates back to 1919. Waterman has supported the U.S. military in peacetime and every major conflict since WWII. It will remain a leading participant in the Maritime Security Program and continue to operate four large Pure Car Truck Carriers.

In addition, Waterman Logistics will continue to expand its commercial business. Henry Nuzum, President of the Waterman businesses, explains “We have been a leading transporter of high and heavy cargo between the U.S. West Coast and the outlying U.S. territories, including Guam. We look forward to bringing this service to international destinations in Asia.”

About Waterman Logistics

Waterman Logistics provides global logistics with a fleet of modern U.S.-flag Pure Car Truck Carriers and associated transport networks. It also participates in the Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA) and the Maritime Security Program (MSP).

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, but not limited to, risks relating to future actions, new projects, strategies, future performance and the outcome of contingencies such as future financial results, as well as the risks discussed in Item 1A. (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For additional information, contact SEACOR at (954) 523-2200 or visit SEACOR's website at www.seacorholdings.com.



