Turnkey LED Lighting Systems Provider Orion Energy Presents at The Singular Research Midwestern Values Conference in Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 19th

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a leading provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting solutions and energy project management, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at Singular Research’s Midwestern Values Conference, Thursday, September 19th at the W Hotel in Chicago. Orion will be represented by CFO, Bill Hull. Orion’s presentation will be accessible online starting at 12:40 pm CDT.



Streaming/Replay (registration): https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/686113248883744525

About Singular Research ( www.singularresearch.com )

Singular Research is an independent, trusted supplier of single-source research and investment conferences on small-to-micro cap companies for small-to-medium sized fund managers.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Investor Relations Contacts Bill Hull, CFO

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

(312) 660-3575 William Jones; David Collins

Catalyst IR

(212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com











