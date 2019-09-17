Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Announces Attorneys Promoted to Partner

JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) Managing Principal Gary R. Pannone announces the promotions of three attorneys to partner. The lawyers and their practice areas are Rebecca M. Murphy, Estate & Trust Planning, Administration and Litigation, and Kristina M. Hector and Steven W. Raffa, who are both lawyers with the firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution and Special Masterships Teams.“We are pleased to announce the promotions of Rebecca, Kristina and Steve to partner. They exemplify the quality, depth and strength of our talented team of attorneys,” said Attorney Pannone. “We congratulate them for this career achievement and for their contribution to the success of our firm and its future growth.”Attorney Profiles:KRISTINA M. HECTORAttorney Hector focuses her practice as a member of the firm's Special Mastership in Prison Monitoring Team for the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, responsible for monitoring prison reform compliance and progress in the implementation of mandatory mental health screening, diagnosis and treatment of prisoners throughout the California prison system. Attorney Hector earned her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco and her undergraduate degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley. She is admitted to practice law in California and is a member of the State of California Bar Association. To contact Attorney Hector, please call 401-824-5100 or email khector@pldolaw.com.REBECCA M. MURPHYAttorney Murphy focuses her practice on counseling clients in all areas of trust and estate planning and administration, Medicaid planning, disability planning, probate administration and trust and estate litigation.Her practice includes advising and representing fiduciaries, as well as trust and estate beneficiaries. For the past three years, Attorney Murphy was named a Rhode Island Super Lawyers Rising Star by Thomson Reuters, a distinction that recognizes the top 2.5 percent of Rhode Island lawyers under the age of 40 or those in practice for 10 years or less. She earned her J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law and her undergraduate degree in Religious Studies from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. She is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. She is also a member of the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross, Rhode Island Chapter. To contact Attorney Murphy, please call 401-824-5100 or email rmurphy@pldolaw.com.STEVEN W. RAFFAAttorney Raffa focuses his practice as a member of the firm's Special Mastership in Prison Monitoring Team for the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, responsible for monitoring prison reform compliance and progress in the implementation of mandatory mental health screening, diagnosis and treatment of prisoners throughout the California prison system. Attorney Raffa is a co-founder of Rhode Island’s first charter school, the Textron Chamber of Commerce Charter School in Providence. He earned his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and was a Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude graduate of Georgetown University's Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service, where he earned a B.S.F.S. in International Politics. He is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island and is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association. To contact Attorney Raffa, please call 401-824-5100 or email sraffa@pldolaw.com.For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, alternative dispute resolution, nonprofit law, tax law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



