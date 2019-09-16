iTel Networks ranks in top half of Canadian Business Magazine’s Growth 500 list

/EIN News/ -- KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTel Networks Inc has come in at number 195 on Canadian Business & Macleans Magazine’s Growth 500 List – the definitive ranking of Canada’s fastest-growing companies – and #24 on the Fastest Growing IT companies list.



Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 has been featuring public and private companies that have seen consistent revenue growth over the past five years. iTel’s revenue grew at a rate of over 180 per cent in that time frame.

“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”

"Empowering our employees to stay customer-centric and service-minded has built us an incredibly loyal base of clients," says Kelly Pritchard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Increasingly we see companies looking for custom solutions to meet their growing IT needs. We are nimble and have an entrepreneurial spirit which positions us to meet the unique needs of our customers...especially those with multiple locations.”

“We’re on a mission to build the most extensive network of business communications services in the country,” says Chief Executive Officer Dan Rink.

iTel’s growth is continuing as their footprint expands south of the border. Increasingly, American partners and clients are looking for ways to support sites in both the US and Canada, and iTel is working to be ready for them.

The Growth 500 list will be published in a special print edition of Canadian Business and distributed in the October issue of Macleans Magazine.

Media Contact: Kelly Pritchard, VP Sales and Marketing

1-888-899-4835 x1090



