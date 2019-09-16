California Water Service Establishes Emergency Relief Program for Customers Affected by Natural Disasters

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of devastating wildfires impacting California residents over recent years, California Water Service (Cal Water) has created an emergency disaster relief program to protect customers affected by wildfires and other natural disasters. The program, established in accordance with California Public Utilities Commission D. 19-07-015, extends water service protections to both residential and small business customers.



As part of the program, following a disaster, Cal Water will automatically close accounts for homes destroyed and waive the final bill; suspend collection activities including disconnection for non-payment and related fees; waive any deposit requirements for those seeking to reestablish service; offer extended payment plan options on a case-by-case basis; provide bill credits for customers who had to evacuate or whose homes become uninhabitable, to account for the time not able to be home; and freeze certification reviews for its low-income ratepayer assistance program. Additional provisions and program details are available at www.calwater.com/disasterrelief .

“Part of our commitment to our customers and communities includes supporting those who have been affected by natural disasters,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “And, in order to continue fulfilling our promise to provide quality, service, and value, we want to take comprehensive, meaningful steps to make our customers’ water service one less thing they need to worry about.”

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com .

