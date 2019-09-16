Devon Energy Promotes David Harris to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that David Harris has been appointed to the position of executive vice president, exploration and production. Tony Vaughn previously served in this role and will retire from Devon after 20 years of service.



“We are proud to announce David’s promotion to executive vice president, exploration and production,” said Dave Hager, president and chief executive officer. “This transition has been carefully planned and David is a seasoned and trusted leader at Devon who consistently delivers results. His decisive leadership and deep experiences across the entire value chain of our business uniquely qualify him for this role.”

Harris most recently served as senior vice president of exploration and production responsible for Devon’s business development and various operating functions. Harris joined Devon in 2007 and has served in numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility across the organization.

“I’m honored and humbled by this opportunity to lead Devon’s operations,” said Harris. “Together with our talented operating teams, I look forward to continuing to execute on the strategic priorities that will drive both high-return and sustainable growth for the company.”

Tony Vaughn, who joined Devon in 1999, is retiring after an extraordinary career, having made countless contributions to the company’s growth and success. To ensure a seamless transition, Vaughn will move to the role of special advisor and will remain with the company in that capacity through May 2020.

“I want to express my deep appreciation for Tony’s leadership and his commitment to excellence that has been instrumental in strengthening Devon into a world-class U.S. oil company,” Hager said. “His legacy of integrity and humility, coupled with top-tier operational capabilities, has helped us build a strong foundation for future success.”

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com .

