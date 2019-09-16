Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that Paul Daruwala, chief operating officer, and James Levine, chief financial officer of Cidara are scheduled to participate in 1x1 meetings with investors at the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies, which takes place on September 23, 2019, and that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place October 2-4, 2019. Both conferences will take place in New York City. The details of Cidara’s participation at these conferences is as follows:



Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies

Attendees: Paul Daruwala, chief operating officer, and James Levine, chief financial officer Date: Monday, September 23, 2019 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019 Time: 2:25pm Eastern Time / 11:25am Pacific Time Webcast: A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the company’s website at www.cidara.com .

About Cidara Therapeutics



Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients’ lives. Cidara is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE). Cidara is also advancing a second Phase 3 trial of once-weekly rezafungin for prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT) initially in Europe and Canada. In addition to its robust rezafungin clinical program, Cidara is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases. The Cloudbreak platform is designed to discover compounds that both directly kill pathogens and direct a patient’s immune system to attack and eliminate pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen O’Shea

LifeSci Public Relations

929-469-3860

koshea@lifescipublicrelations.com







