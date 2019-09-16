ATN International to Speak at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael T. Prior, and Chief Financial Officer, Justin D. Benincasa, are scheduled to speak at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference to be held at the Grand Hyatt in New York City, New York on Wednesday, September 25th, beginning at 2:45 p.m. (ET).



The presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.atni.com/.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:

ATN International, Inc.

Michael T. Prior

Chief Executive Officer

978-619-1300

Justin D. Benincasa

Chief Financial Officer

978-619-1300



