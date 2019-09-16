Eureka 93 Inc. Appoints Veteran Executive Phil Neri to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka 93 Inc. (CSE: ERKA, “Eureka93”) announced today that Phil Neri, Principal at P. Neri Advisory Group and Managing Partner at Blue Dot Seats, has joined its Board of Directors, effective September 14, 2019.



“With experience revitalizing business operations and identifying new models for growth, Mr. Neri has a track record of maximizing profitability and building effective teams,” said Rex Powers, Chair, Board of Directors, Eureka93. “As we continue to work toward operational focus and sustainable growth, we hope to leverage his business acumen and expertise to optimize the company to be a consumer product-focused, CBD, life sciences company.”

“We believe Mr. Neri’s extensive product-focused sales, marketing, and operations experience is vital as we continue to evolve our business, and we look forward to his guidance in the months ahead,” said David Rendimonti, Chief Executive Officer, Eureka93.



As Principal at the P. Neri Advisory Group, Mr. Neri consults with organizations on the sales, marketing, management, and operations efficacy of their businesses, and has retained clients including Gannett/USA Today, Mecum Auctions, and ClassicCars.com. He is also the Managing Partner of Blue Dot Seats, a ticketing company that has a unique niche in the multi-billion-dollar ticketing business. Prior to these roles, he held positions as Senior Vice President of Sales at The Dial Corporation, a leading manufacturer of consumer products; Vice President of Sales and Marketing at the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, a leader in classic car auctions and events; and Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Home Fragrance Holdings, the largest private label candle manufacturer in the United States.

Mr. Neri currently serves as an independent board member of Scott’s Liquid Gold, a consumer products company located in Denver, CO, and he is the Chairman of its Compensation Committee. He is also a member of the Phoenix Thunderbirds organization that puts on the Phoenix Open. Mr. Neri earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA from Arizona State University through the Executive MBA program.



About Eureka93

Eureka 93 Inc. (Eureka93) is a vertically integrated life sciences company focused on the extraction, production, and distribution of hemp cannabidiol (CBD). With assets and operations in the United States, as well as in Canada, this multi-faceted company is dedicated to producing the highest-quality products for its customers, including full-plant extract, distillate, and isolate. Leveraging a proprietary extraction process, research, and scientific expertise across its CBD and nutraceutical manufacturing businesses, Eureka93 leads with ingenuity, from the ground up. For more information, please visit: Eureka93.com

Contacts:

Investors

Conrad Seguin

cseguin@eureka93.com



Media

Sónia Brum

sbrum@eureka93.com



