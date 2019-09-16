Serving up Sustainability: Announcing Longo’s Brothers Fruit Market New Yonge and Green Lane Location

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest store opening by Longo’s Brothers Fruit Market (“Longo’s”) will open its doors this week with extensive offerings for Newmarket’s East Gwillimbury community, bringing the growing family-owned grocer to thirty-five stores across the province.



Located at the corner of Yonge and Green Lane in East Gwillimbury, the new store will offer the same exceptional guest experience characteristic of all Longo’s locations, with a specific emphasis on sustainability inside the store.

“With each store, we commit ourselves to ongoing and continual improvement,” said Rosanne Longo, Longo’s Spokesperson. “This could be in the form of unique activations, improved efficiencies, or differentiated offerings that seek to take the best elements of each store and bring them together under one roof. For this store, we wanted to place sustainability initiatives at the forefront.”

Longo’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives are well known and this new location is no exception. The new store proudly integrates CO2 refrigeration with heat reclaim, LED lighting, rooftop solar panels, and electric vehicle charging stations.

“Corporate social responsibility and sustainability are not buzz words for us. As a family-owned and operated grocery store, we take pride in using our stores and platforms for the betterment of our community and to reduce our footprint on the environment. Our guests can expect to see more of these integrations in our future stores,” said Anthony Longo, President and CEO of Longo’s.

The new store will also offer guests fresh, hand-stretched mozzarella made in-store daily, stone-oven pizzas, an award-winning salad bar, fresh sushi, and a burger bar. Additionally, it will be complete with a full-service Starbucks and Loft Cooking School .

“We strive to be so much more than a grocery store,” said Rosanne Longo. “Through our integration of unique activations and hot, ready-to-eat options, we hope to become a destination for food, entertainment, drink and exploration.”

To celebrate the new opening, the first 250 guests on September 18, 2019, at 7:00 am will receive a mystery gift card valued from $5.00 to $500.00 to be used in-store. A contest prize valued at $1,000 will also be running throughout the week for new registrants to our Thank you Rewards Card . Complimentary samples of Longo’s brand products will be available throughout the week.

“We welcome you to experience the latest offering from the Longo’s family which was built with our guests and the unique Gwillimbury community in mind. Thanks for having us,” said Rosanne Longo.

In November, Longo’s will be announcing its new Liberty Village location which will mark the store’s first partnership with Amsterdam Brewery .

About Longo’s

Longo’s is a family-owned Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus opened their first fruit market. What began as a small family-run store has since grown to a company that operates 35 stores in communities across Toronto and the GTA, as well as Grocery Gateway , the leader in online sales of home-delivered groceries. Longo’s employs more than 6,500 team members and offers an environment where people have the opportunity to be the best that they can be.

Today, Longo’s maintains the same family-based values as they did over 60 years ago, putting the Family Standards at the heart of everything they do. Longo’s is proud to serve their guests the quality standard of food we believe every family deserves, for every meal occasion of the day.

For Further Information:

Delia Loveless

Public Relations, Blue Door Communications

delia@bluedoor.agency



