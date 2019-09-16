Former Prime Ministers Tillman and Hines Join new Caribbean Peace Coalition

Samuel Hinds and Tillman Thomas working together with CCLP for Peace in the Caribbean Former Prime Minister of Grenada Tillman Thomas signing MOU with CCLP

Agreement Marks Grenada’s Support for International Peace law, DPCW

WASHINGTON D.C, USA AND GRENADA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peace diplomats from the Washington D.C. branch of Heavenly Culture and World Peace (HWPL), in partnership with the Coalition of Caribbean Leaders for Peace (CCLP), traveled to St. George’s this past week to celebrate Grenada’s former Prime Ministers, Tillman Thomas and Samuel Hines’, entry into the newly formed CCLP.

The CCLP works closely with regional organizations and international leaders in the Caribbean Community encouraging leaders in office to adopt international peace law the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW). The DPCW is a legal framework for spreading a culture of peace on a local, national, and international level. The DPCW, which serves as the solution for worldwide peace and conflict resolution, has already been enacted as a National Declaration in several countries around the world; including Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles and eSwatini, and international organizations such as the Central American Parliament. The goal is for the law to be presented as a regional resolution through the CARICOM, Caribbean Community.

The trip also marked the 5th Annual Commemoration of HWPL’s September 18th World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Summit held in Seoul, South Korea. This Summit, held annually since 2014, brings together political and religious leaders, heads of women’s and youth groups, civil society, and press from around the world and provides a platform for discussion and cooperation for peace.

Samuel Hinds, former Prime Minister of Guyana and Co-Chair of CCLP, when asked what’s the most important need for the Caribbean, he answered “Peace and the culture of peace.”



