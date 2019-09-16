U.S. Manufacturer Cuts Prices as Porta-John Solar Light Sales Surge
LunarGlo lowers prices on solar lighting products as continued sales growth brings new economies of scale
Sales of the company’s renowned LunarGlo Solar Lights have grown consistently year-over-year as word spreads among porta-john vendors of the company and its product line. Rex Barton, the company’s co-founder added, “Our customers tell us how much they appreciate the ease of installation and maintenance of our solar powered lights. We’ve engineered these lights to be the best in the business and back up that claim with an exclusive two year, end-to-end warranty. So while our lights cost a little more than the competition initially, their durability and long-life make them the most cost effective solar lighting solution available, period.”
LunarGlo products are made in America and sold across the US, Europe, the Middle East and New Zealand. Thousands of LunarGlo lights remain in service worldwide with a failure rate of almost zero.
About LunarGlo, LLC
With several years of engineering, design and development work in the area of high quality solar lighting solutions, LunarGlo® was formed to manufacture and supply LunarGlo® Solar Lights to specifically meet the needs of the portable restroom industry. Made in the USA, with the highest quality components, LunarGlo® Solar Lights are fully automatic, power washable, operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and are backed by a full two-year warranty. Other LunarGlo® products now include the LunarVent solar powered vent fan, as well as mounting hardware to adapt LunarGlo® Solar Lights a wide variety of applications including pier lighting, garden, walk-way, and patio lighting. Complete details can be found at https://www.lunarglo.com.
