U.S. Manufacturer Cuts Prices as Porta-John Solar Light Sales Surge

LunarGlo lowers prices on solar lighting products as continued sales growth brings new economies of scale

ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LunarGlo principals have announced an across-the-board price cut on the company’s innovative porta-john solar lighting products. Company owner Judy Barton said, “As sales have grown our buying power has increased with our component suppliers and we’re passing those savings along to our customers. Plus, we’re working with customers who make multiple unit purchases with additional discounts and free shipping on our lighting products. All they have to do is call us to get the volume pricing and free shipping promotional offer.” The company’s website specifies that the free shipping offer is for a limited time only.Sales of the company’s renowned LunarGlo Solar Lights have grown consistently year-over-year as word spreads among porta-john vendors of the company and its product line. Rex Barton, the company’s co-founder added, “Our customers tell us how much they appreciate the ease of installation and maintenance of our solar powered lights. We’ve engineered these lights to be the best in the business and back up that claim with an exclusive two year, end-to-end warranty. So while our lights cost a little more than the competition initially, their durability and long-life make them the most cost effective solar lighting solution available, period.”LunarGlo products are made in America and sold across the US, Europe, the Middle East and New Zealand. Thousands of LunarGlo lights remain in service worldwide with a failure rate of almost zero.About LunarGlo, LLCWith several years of engineering, design and development work in the area of high quality solar lighting solutions, LunarGlowas formed to manufacture and supply LunarGloSolar Lights to specifically meet the needs of the portable restroom industry. Made in the USA, with the highest quality components, LunarGloSolar Lights are fully automatic, power washable, operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and are backed by a full two-year warranty. Other LunarGloproducts now include the LunarVent solar powered vent fan, as well as mounting hardware to adapt LunarGloSolar Lights a wide variety of applications including pier lighting, garden, walk-way, and patio lighting. Complete details can be found at https://www.lunarglo.com



