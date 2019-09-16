Next Super Stock conference presenters: CYDY, MDCL, HOTH, NEXCF delivering results, and positioned for transformational growth in coming months

Latest investor news & progress updates from: Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) - CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC: CYDY) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH)

NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! is Wall Street Reporter’s flagship investor conference series, featuring presentations from a carefully selected group of companies which are at key inflection points, and have near-term catalysts in place, which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

NEXT SUPER STOCK - Presentation Highlights & Progress Updates:

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL)



CEO, Andy Williams shares his vision for MDCL’s growth strategy which is transforming MDCL into one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the cannabis industry worldwide.

How MDCL’s infrastructure, management team, and deep industry contacts and operational expertise create a strong platform for exponential growth through acquisitions.



Why MDCL’s current valuation offers a compelling opportunity for investors. MDCL is currently valued at a multiple of less than 10X revenues - compared to some of its peers in the cannabis space which are trading at 100-300X revenues.

Watch the full VIDEO presentation: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/08/medicine-man-technologies-inc-otc-mdcl-next-super-stock-conference-presentation/

Progress since 8/15 NEXT SUPER STOCK conference:



Following MDCL’s 8/15 presentation, the company has followed through with its acquisition strategy, and announced a total of 7 pending acquisitions in the cannabis space, including: cultivation, extraction, infused/edibles manufacturers, R&D and 33 strategically located dispensaries in Colorado.

The projected annual revenues from these proposed acquisitions totals approximately $170 million in 2019. Most of these businesses report EBITDAs averaging around 20%, but MDCL believes they can increase those EBITDAs to approximately 30% via collaborative growth and the forthcoming economies of scale.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF)

CEO, Evan Gappelberg explains why NEXCF’s Augmented Reality technology is a “game changer” for e-commerce - allowing online shoppers to “see and feel” how a product looks and fits in their own environment.

e-commerce sales conversion rates sky rocket - and returns drop, for customers using NEXCF’s AR technology.



NEXCF helps remove the largest barrier/point of friction for online retailers - customers not being able to touch and feel the product. NexTech’s Augmented Reality technology gives customers as close to a “retail” experience as they can get - being able to see how a product sizes/fit/shape in their own environment.



Gartner reports 100 million consumers will shop in Augmented Reality online and in-store by 2020.

NEXCF is rapidly growing revenues, and targeting 10X revenue growth for calendar year 2020.

NEXCF is the only “pure play” Augmented Reality stock.

Watch the full VIDEO presentation: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/08/nextech-ar-solutions-corp-otc-nexcf-next-super-stock-conference-presentation/

Progress since 8/15 NEXT SUPER STOCK conference:



NEXCF has announced multiple new e-commerce deals for companies using its Augmented Reality technology.

CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY)

CEO, Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D, delivers a progress update on the company’s lead drug candidate, Leronlimab (PRO 140) for treating HIV, which is expecting to receive FDA approval in early 2020.

Especially compelling is the possibility of CytoDyn’s HIV monotherapy which could get potential FDA approval the following year. CytoDyn’s monotherapy is a potential “game changer” in HIV treatment, requiring only a once-weekly injection which can be self-administered.

In this presentation Dr. Pourhassan shares what’s ahead for the company’s pipeline for cancer and HIV indications, which have blockbuster revenue potential.

Watch the full VIDEO presentation: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/08/cytodyn-inc-otc-cydy-next-super-stock-investor-conference-presentation/

Progress since 8/15 NEXT SUPER STOCK conference:



CYDY files an IND and a Phase 2 Protocol with the FDA for the Treatment of NASH with Leronlimab.

CYDY announces FDA Clearance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab (PRO 140) and Regorafenib as a Combination Therapy for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

CYDY files a Phase 2 Protocol with the FDA for Leronlimab (PRO 140) and Regorafenib as a Combination Therapy for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

Patient Treated with Leronlimab (PRO 140) for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer under Emergency IND, Launching CytoDyn (OTC: CYDY) into Oncology.

September 25, 2019 - NEXT SUPER STOCK preview: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) will be a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! online investor conference on September 25, 2019.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) dermatological therapeutics pipeline targets multi-billion dollar opportunities (+ near-term catalysts).

Wall Street Reporter has just published an exclusive interview with CEO Robb Knie, discussing the company’s pipeline of unique targeted dermatological therapies, for indications including: eczema, psoriasis, chronic wound disorders, and acne which address multi-billion dollar market opportunities.

Robb provides an overview of the company’s BioLexa platform, and how it offers a shortened path towards regulatory approval, and the near-term catalysts for value creation.

Robb also explains why Hoth is a compelling value proposition for investors based on recent M&A activity in the dermatological space, including the $4.9 billion paid by Pfizer for Anacor, whose lead product, Eucrisa, is a topical treatment for mild to moderate eczema.

Click here to access the CEO Interview:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/09/hoth-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-hoth-dermatological-therapeutics-pipeline-targeting-multi-billion-dollar-opportunities-near-term-catalysts/

