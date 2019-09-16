Publix Signs On as New Sponsor of Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon Weekend

/EIN News/ -- Agreement Also Expands Double Bridge Run Partnership

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publix joins the inaugural Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon as presenting sponsor for the weekend, scheduled for Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3.

Now known as the Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon Weekend presented by Publix, the weekend includes the half marathon, 5K and mile dash.

The agreement also extends and expands Publix’s sponsorship of the Pensacola Double Bridge Run presented by Publix, one of the premiere 15K events in the country, scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020.

“We are extremely honored to have Publix partner with us for our inaugural Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon, and extend their sponsorship for the Double Bridge Run,” said Ray Palmer, president and CEO of Pensacola Sports. “It shows the company’s commitment to the health and wellness of our community and we are thrilled to have them on board for two of the top fitness weekends in the area.”

Registration is open now for the Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon presented by Publix at:

https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Pensacola/PensacolaWomensHalfMarathon .

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pensacola Sports and the Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon Weekend benefits the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, a non-profit organization that empowers volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures. Rally is active in the Pensacola community and has a designated fund to assist local families whose children are fighting cancer.

About Pensacola Sports

Pensacola Sports is a private 501(c)4 not-for-profit agency primarily funded from revenues generated from membership and events with a focus on education, inspiration and participation in various team, individual, amateur and professional sports activities. Learn more at www.pensacolasports.org.

Contact: Selena Emerson

Pensacola Sports

(850) 434-2800

selena@pensacolasports.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.