Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association Announces Speakers' Bureau

The Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA) announced today the availability of its executive leaders as expert speakers on retirement and defined contribution topics. Lew Minsky, Peg Knox, and Warren Cormier are available to DCIIA members and non-members as keynote speakers, panelists, or discussion moderators for live or virtual events. They can also provide expert legal testimony. Read more about them below:

Lew Minsky, President & CEO, DCIIA

Lew brings a unique, holistic perspective honed by his ten years leading DCIIA, his prior experience on the plan sponsor side, and his career as an attorney. He can provide expert legal testimony and speak to topics including the current DC landscape -- players, policies, priorities; best practices in DC plan design; the fee and litigation environment for plan sponsors; innovation and the future of defined contribution; and achieving and protecting retirement security. He has served as a moderator and panelist at DCIIA, Pensions & Investments and many other conferences and is a judge for the annual Excellence & Innovation awards that the two entities co-sponsor. Lew is also a frequent go-to source for the financial industry press.

Before helping launch DCIIA in 2010, Lew was the owner of Minsky Consulting through which he advised plan sponsors and others on governance, public policy and compliance issues. Earlier in his career, Lew served as the senior in-house counsel for a Fortune 200 company, where he had primary responsibility for governance and compliance issues relating to employee benefit plans and executive compensation. He has also worked as an attorney at major law firms and began his legal career working in the General Counsel’s office at the US Department of Commerce. Lew has provided expert testimony to federal regulatory agencies as well as several House Committees. Lew received a bachelors degree in management (BSM) from Tulane University, a juris doctor (JD) from the University of Florida and a master of laws (LLM) with a certificate in employee benefits law from Georgetown University. Lew is based in South Florida. To see video of Lew, please visit the DCIIA website.

Peg Knox, Chief Operating Officer, DCIIA

Peg leverages her long tenure as a retirement plan sponsor to speak to topics including the current DC landscape -- players, policies, priorities; best practices in DC plan design; and achieving and protecting retirement security. She has served as a moderator and panelist at DCIIA and Pensions & Investments conferences and is a judge for the annual Excellence & Innovation awards that the two entities co-sponsor.

Prior to joining DCIIA, Peg was the global retirement plans manager at Bechtel Global Corporation, where she worked to generate and implement new ideas for Bechtel retirement plans to enhance retirement security for its employees. Previously she had served as Bechtel’s treasurer, where she ensured efficient global treasury operations including cash management and investments, debt and credit lines, foreign exchange services and other treasury functions. Peg has an MBA from Saint Mary’s College and is based in the San Francisco Bay area. To see video of Peg, please visit the DCIIA website.

Warren Cormier, Executive Director, DCIIA Retirement Research Center

Warren is a veteran in the financial services industry with more than 25 years of quantitative and qualitative experience in financial services research for investment companies (both retail and institutional clients), banks, and insurance companies. He also has extensive experience in the areas of workplace culture, employee engagement and employee benefits. Warren is frequently quoted in the financial industry press. He speaks to the following topics and he can develop other topics upon request:

Understanding and Applying Behavioral Economics to Participant Communications

A Behavioral Economics Approach to Selling in the DC Arena

Group Dynamics and Decision Biases

A Behavioral Economics Viewpoint

Five Myths in the DC Industry

Warren has previously served as CEO and co-founder of Boston Research Technologies and as president and founder of Boston Research Group. He is also recognized as a market research leader in the defined contribution industry. Warren is the cofounder of the Behavioral Finance Forum with Dr. Shlomo Benartzi and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. To see video of Warren please visit the DCIIA website.

About DCIIA

The Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA) is a non-profit association dedicated to enhancing the retirement security of America’s workers. To do this, DCIIA fosters a dialogue among the leaders of the defined contribution community who are passionate about improving defined contribution outcomes. DCIIA’s diverse group of members include investment managers, consultants and advisors, law firms, record keepers, insurance companies, plan sponsors and other thought leaders who are collectively committed to the best interests of plan participants. For more information, visit: www.dciia.org.

