CIO Leadership: St. Louis HMG Strategy CIO Summit: The Human Element of Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- Top technology executives speaking at the 2019 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP and Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Services Center; Jim Cavellier, EVP and CIO, Cass Information Systems, Inc.; Kevin Hooper, President and General Manager, DCG North America Sales, Lenovo; Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners; Dr. Nalini Polavarapu, Enterprise Data Science Strategy Lead, Bayer Crop Science; and Teresa Sanzottera, VP and CIO of Specialty Generics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.



ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, the promise of digital transformation has been an automatic boost of customer satisfaction and revenue. The reality, though, is that successful business transformation is about more than just digital technologies. Emerging tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) play a critical role in powering customer-centric business models. But they are only effective when applied by a visionary leader who understands that technological advances must be accompanied by shifts in company processes, attitudes and thinking. CIOs are uniquely positioned to spearhead this movement, partnering productively with the C-suite and board of directors to set a culture of innovation that propels the enterprise forward.

These topics will form the focus of the 2019 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on October 3, 2019, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand.

“The companies that struggle with digital transformation are those who believe it’s only about technology,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By injecting human insight into the process and sharing their vision with the board and C-suite, CIOs can overcome this misconception and effectively facilitate genuine business change.”

The St. Louis CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk from Dr. Robert Gaskill-Clemons, CTO for the City of St. Louis.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talks from executives at Darktrace and UiPath

An executive briefing from Kevin Hooper, President and General Manager, DCG North America Sales at Lenovo, who will share his experiences in moving his company’s multi-billion-dollar international enterprise to the cloud—and what he learned along the way

A panel of IT thought leaders who will explore how CIOs can employ advanced technologies such as AI, analytics, blockchain, and IoT to help their companies gain an advantage in a rapidly changing technological and competitive landscape

A luncheon presentation of the HMG Strategy Technology Business Leadership Award to Greg and Lisa Nichols of Technology Partners, followed by an executive interview of Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP and Chief Digital Information Officer at Ameren Services Center, who will discuss the emerging technologies driving the company’s digital transformation

A group of prominent executive recruiters who will detail the steps IT leaders can take to boost their career trajectory, craft and promote their professional brand, recruit and retain key talent, and prepare themselves to take a seat at the boardroom table

A panel of successful female global IT executives who will share their leadership strategies, as well as insights around driving value—through both teams and technology—in a hyper-competitive environment

A team of distinguished IT leaders who will discuss the sophisticated mitigation and threat protection strategies CIOs and CISOs can deploy to secure the enterprise while fostering agility and innovation

A panel of top technology leaders who will explore the role of the CIO in identifying and utilizing digital technologies to drive customer-focused business models and teaming productively with the C-suite and board to execute their digital roadmaps

