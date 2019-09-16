Lisa Goldenthal, Acclaimed Weight Loss Expert and Author, Offers Inspiring Fitness and Dieting Tips

Lisa Goldenthal, Personal Trainer and Weight Loss Expert

The weight-loss guru has now revealed essential fitness and dieting tips that all fitness-minded readers should be aware of.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Goldenthal, a Personal Trainer, Weight Loss Expert, and recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Diet Book - 2019”, has now revealed essential fitness and dieting tips that all fitness-minded readers should be aware of. Check them out below:



1. “Help! I am working hard, but my weight won't budge?”

Ah, the dreaded plateau! Good news: the scale isn’t the only way my clients and I measure true success! Instead of the number on the scale, my clients focus on their measurements and how they look in clothes. Your weight can stay the same –– but your body will look and feel smaller, more toned. Remember: muscle weighs more than fat! And muscle boosts your metabolism, turns you into a fat- burning machine, even while you sleep! We are primarily made up of water, so these fluctuations can shift the scale one, two, even four pounds.



2. “How do I control my hunger so that I don't binge on high-calorie foods?”

I hear this question all the time at the beginning of my clients’ journey. Here’s one of my secrets: Frozen fruit! My client Kathy freezes grapes, cherries and berries. And my client Stuart loves frozen mango. Two reasons this works: fruit satisfies the sweet craving, and eating frozen fruit takes T-I-M-E. Gives you the pleasurable feeling of a frozen sweet treat!



3. “Does it matter when I eat or what time I eat?”

What if I told you WHEN you eat matters just as much as WHAT you eat? The traditional advice of eating small meals several times a day is outdated and can actually hurt weight loss. Here’s the real deal: Experts worldwide, including me, have seen the power and the results of what I call Timed Meals; others call it “intermittent fasting.” I start my clients on a 12-hour non-eating clock (example: stop eating at 8pm; breakfast at 8am). From there we increase non-eating time through a custom Timed Meals schedule for each client. Great results for everyone!



4. “Will a Keto diet really help me lose weight?”

Yes! And I’ve got the key to your Keto success! Many clients tell me they’ve tried keto eating they’ve gained weight. I’ve analyzed their food intake and found these reasons: eating too many calories or eating too many carbs or too much protein. Often, they eat too much fat or too many nuts or have some underlying health issue. My clients love using the app MyFitnessPal to track not just calories but exercise, macronutrients (carbs, fat, sugar, protein) and water.



A woman of many talents, Lisa Goldenthal is the owner and founder of Lisa G Fitness, which is known as the results-driven wellness retreat, corporate wellness leader, weight loss expert, and fitness expert of choice for people wishing to live a healthier and happier life.

Utilizing a truly holistic approach to good health, Lisa has now produced real results in her business for more than 20 years. She strongly encourages lowering stress levels to improve overall health, and she relies on nutritional education plus personal training knowledge to help her clients achieve and maintain optimal health. She graduated from UCLA’s renowned Personal Training Program and her proudest accomplishment is her popular fitness DVD entitled “Skinny Jeans Workout.”

Her book, “The Boss Weight Loss: Permanent Weight Loss in Six Easy Steps,” is for those who are tired of starting out each summer trying a new diet trend, only to lose the weight and gain it right back again. The book starts with an education about nutrition, exercise and physical and spiritual health, and ultimately leads to a lifestyle that echoes all these principles.

As a bonus this book also comes with downloadable links to workouts, a cookbook, worksheets and a weight loss meditation.

https://www.amazon.com/Boss-Weight-Loss-Permanent-Steps-ebook/dp/B07R8LV1FX



