Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® is Back for its 20th Year, with a New Website to Celebrate

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everybody loves October! There’s freshness in the air, the fall colours are glorious, Halloween is firing up imaginations, and best of all, it’s time for workplaces to come out to play!



Canada Life is proud to present Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month for 2019 and encourages employers and employees alike to make use of the website and free planning resource.

Make plans now for your team’s healthy and fun activities in October.

Surf our exciting new website for ideas, tools, resources, and interactive apps to improve your co-workers mental and physical health and safety

Download a Poster to promote Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month in your workplace.

Create a Healthy Workplace Committee to brainstorm, innovate, and communicate

Read and share ideas, blog articles, and success stories

New This Year

ANNOUNCING: Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month®- Great Employers Award – Apply before October 31st to be recognized this year. Complete our free online submission to honour the great work you and your organization are doing to promote and enable wellness. Click here to learn what Great Employers look like.

How can you help Canada while helping yourself? Pay it forward to build a healthier Canada. Help us meet our goal of 4 ,000 participating organizations this year.

Forward this to your associates and followers Suggest and contribute content for publishing Apply for the Great Employers Award to inspire other Canadian organizations Use the Awards benefits to progress to a higher level of wellness Show your support by joining our newsletter community and stay informed Volunteer to serve on our national advisory committee All of the above

Excellence Canada continues to certify organizations that are enabling their employees to be healthier, happier and more engaged in their work life. Download your free copy of the Healthy Workplace Standard from Excellence Canada . It is adaptable to fit the uniqueness of every organization, in any industry, of any size. It takes the guesswork out of creating a strategy for wellness in your workplace.

We would like to thank our Sponsors for their generous support:

Presenting Sponsor

Canada Life

Champions of Excellence

Manulife

Sun Life

Supporting Sponsors

BestLifeRewarded

Civic Action

Durham Region

SE Health

WSIB

About Great West Life, London Life and Canada Life

Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life are leading insurance, wealth management and benefits specialists, focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. Under the new Canada Life brand, we help Canadians achieve their potential, every day. Our customers across Canada have trusted us to provide for their financial security needs and deliver on the promises we have made. Together, we serve the financial security needs of more than 13 million people across Canada and provide a wide range of products and services for individuals, families and business owners.

As an Imagine Caring Company, we support the principles of corporate citizenship and benchmarks for community investment established by Imagine Canada. Our companies contribute at least one per cent of pre-tax profit in support of the communities where our employees and customers live and work. This includes $13.3 million in contributions to non-profit, charitable and community organizations in 2018.

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. As a national authority on Quality, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Julie Payette, C.C., C.M.M., C.O.M., C.D., C.Q., Governor General of Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Jackson

Senior Advisor, Healthy Workplace Strategies

Excellence Canada

1(800) 263-9648 x250

Karen@excellence.ca

Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month is a Registered Trademark of Excellence Canada



