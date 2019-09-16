Shawn McCarthy Joins Sussex Strategy Group as Senior Counsel

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sussex Strategy Group Inc. (Sussex) is pleased to announce that veteran journalist Shawn McCarthy has joined the firm as Senior Counsel. Recently retired from The Globe and Mail as a national business correspondent covering global energy, Shawn brings extensive business, political, energy and environment, and journalistic experience to the firm.



“We look forward to his participation with our award-winning communications team and his expertise and knowledge in support of our clients, with a particular focus on those in the energy and environment sectors,” said Brett James, Principal of Sussex Strategy Group and Communications and Federal Practices Lead.

Shawn’s career at The Globe and Mail also included the role of Parliamentary Bureau Chief, serving as chief political writer, and New York City correspondent, covering U.S. corporate stories and international political stories at the United Nations. Prior to his significant tenure at The Globe, Shawn also worked at The Toronto Star, Canadian Press, and the Alberta Report magazine.

“I'm excited to join Sussex's strong team of communicators and public affairs professionals to continue my work on energy and climate-change issues, as well as on the broader business and political landscape," Shawn said. "The current election is a good example of the opportunity for our clients to put their best foot forward since the various parties offer some stark policy choices and the result will have important consequences for businesses and consumers alike."

In addition to his role with Sussex, Shawn continues to write for various publications, teach political journalism at Carleton University and serves as the president of the Canadian Committee for World Press Freedom, a volunteer advocacy group based in Ottawa.

“Shawn’s experience in energy, environment and the broader business and political landscape will serve as an incredible asset for Sussex as we remain committed to providing our clients with superior communications counsel and service,” added Chris Benedetti, Principal, and Energy and Environment Practices Lead. “We are excited to welcome him to the team and are honoured to have him continue his career with us.”

-30-

About Sussex Strategy Group

Established in 1998, Sussex Strategy Group is one of Canada’s leading government relations and strategic communications firms. With offices in Toronto and Ottawa, and a network of expert affiliates in major centres across the country, Sussex excels at helping its clients manage public opinion about them and their issues, and advance their interests with decision-makers at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels of government.

Interested in the Federal election? Download the Sussex #Elexn43 App from the Apple Store or Google Play Store to get daily news aggregation, analysis, policy updates and professional opinion pieces from our team of Sussex public affairs professionals. Learn more at: https://elxn43.sussex-strategy.com

Media Contact

Brett James

Sussex Strategy Group

bjames@sussex-strategy.com

416-644-4926

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ba1dd76-dd5c-409a-adec-49de02eb3194

Shawn McCarthy Shawn McCarthy, Senior Counsel at Sussex Strategy Group Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.