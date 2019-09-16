Colorado Association Services Promotes Shawnell Corn to Director of Operations

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Association Services, an Associa company, announces the recent promotion of Shawnell Corn as the new director of operations.



Ms. Corn has vast experience in fast-paced, multi-entity and multi-currency real estate environments. She specializes in building high performing teams with positive rapport while implementing policies and procedures that utilize economies of scale to reduce process time successfully. She has been a dedicated Associa employee and held several positions including manager of client accounting services, director of accounting, collections manager, and accountant. As the new director of operations, she will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, client growth, and employee training and retention.



“Shawnell’s talents, skills, and financial acumen all serve to help provide the team with the support and leadership they deserve,” stated Matt Williams, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services president. “She challenges herself to perform at a high level and has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the clients we serve. We look forward to watching her expand her responsibilities and help our branch continue to expand our client outreach.”



Ms. Corn holds a Bachelor of Accounting from New Mexico State University and a Master of Accounting from the University of Phoenix.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



