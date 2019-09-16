Fattmerchant Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2019 Presenting Company

With over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date, Venture Atlanta is the Southeast’s leading tech investor event

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant announced today that it has been chosen from hundreds of applicants as one of the top 36 rising star technology companies in the Southeast that will present on stage at Venture Atlanta 2019. The 12th annual Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s premier event for connecting technology innovation and investment capital, will be held October 16-17 in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Venture Atlanta will have representation of over 200 national investor funds and an expected attendance of over 1,000 technology entrepreneurs, premier investors, and key executives from across the country. This marks Fattmerchant’s second appearance at Venture Atlanta.



“We’re honored to have the opportunity to present at Venture Atlanta this year,” said Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO. “Atlanta is a global fintech capital and it’s always been our home away from home, providing us the network and capital to build one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in the U.S. Fattmerchant began as an idea to transform the payments industry and we plan to continue innovating and disrupting as we grow.”

Since its founding in 2014, Fattmerchant has experienced exponential growth; attaining triple-digit revenue growth year over year and employing more than 100 people. Its rapid growth has been supported by more than $15 million in Atlanta-backed funding. Fattmerchant serves more than 5,000 customers and has processed over $5 billion in payments. Most recently, Fattmerchant was ranked No. 217 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to see Fattmerchant enter yet another phase of hyper-growth. Fulcrum Equity Partners is proud to partner with this disruptor and watch them thrive year after year,” said Philip Lewis, principal at the Atlanta-based private equity firm. “Venture Atlanta is the leading event in the Southeast for tech investment, and we’re excited for Fattmerchant to share their most recent innovations.”

The company’s fully integrated platform, Omni, brings a business owner’s entire payment experience under one roof. The platform has revolutionized payments by completely unifying what was once a disparate experience. Its extensive capabilities and sophisticated features enable business owners to make smarter decisions, faster.

To learn more about Fattmerchant, visit www.fattmerchant.com . For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. On top of an award-winning platform, Fattmerchant has one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in its industry of 73, disrupting the credit card processing model with transparency, savings, and technology. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

Contacts :

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for Fattmerchant

321-236-0102

DTummeley@uproarpr.com



