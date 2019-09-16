Analysis on the World Market for Nutrition & Weight Management Products (2019-2023)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nutrition and weight management products market has increased significantly during the years 2015-2018, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023, tremendously.

The nutrition and weight management products market is expected to increase due to rising affordability, the growing rate of obesity, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing number of bariatric surgeries, surging social media users, increased spending by millennials, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as rising size acceptance movement, the high price of weight management products, side effects associated with weight loss products, etc.

The global nutrition and weight management products market is highly fragmented, with several small and many major market players operating worldwide. The weight management companies offer different types of diets and products based on individual differences, and for different purposes.



Further, key players of the nutrition and weight management products market are Tivity Health (Nutrisystem), Herbalife Nutrition, WW International, Medifast, are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Report Coverage

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global weight management market by value, by type of products, etc. The report provides a detailed analysis of the nutrition and weight management products market by value, by health related products, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the nutrition and weight management products market, including the following regions: The US, Japan and RoW.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global nutrition and weight management products market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Weight Management: An Overview

2.2 Nutrition and Weight Management Products: An Overview

2.3 Nutrition and Weight Management Products Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Weight Management Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Weight Management Market: Products Type Analysis

3.3 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: Health Related Product Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Value

4.2 Japan Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Japan Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Value

4.3 RoW Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 RoW Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Affordability

5.1.2 Growing Rate of Obesity

5.1.3 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.4 Increasing Number of Bariatric Surgeries

5.1.5 Surging Social Media Users

5.1.6 Increased Spending by Millennials

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Rising Size Acceptance Movement

5.2.2 High Price of Weight Management Products

5.2.3 Side Effects Associated with Weight Loss Products

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Focus towards Enhancement of Physical Appearance

5.3.2 Rising Awareness about Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyle

5.3.3 The Rise of Personalized Nutrition Trend

5.3.4 Increasing Popularity of Weight Loss Apps



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market Players by Approach/Method & Cost Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Tivity Health Inc. (Nutrisystem Inc.)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Herbalife Nutrition

7.3 WW International Inc.

7.4 Medifast Inc.



