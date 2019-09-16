The Possibility of Electric Vehicle Production in Oshawa: Press Conference and Public Forum

/EIN News/ -- OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Could Oshawa’s GM Plant be the engine for a Green New Deal? At 7:00 PM on September 19 Green Jobs Oshawa will be hosting a public forum and press conference with the release of an independent feasibility study which researches the possibilities of electric vehicle production in Oshawa under public ownership. Join us – we can imagine and create a better future for workers and the community. You will have an opportunity to ask questions of our panel of experts.



Oshawa could be the manufacturing centre for battery electric vans and other vehicles, anchored by production for Canada Post and other government bodies. Government action and a public ownership model would be required. There is growing support for this proposal from unions, community activists and environmentalists. It would keep good jobs for the community, maintain manufacturing capacity for the province and country, and help us move towards a green economy.

“Ten years ago, we bailed GM out,” says Rebecca Keetch, autoworker at GM and member of Green Jobs Oshawa coalition. “The Federal and Ontario governments bailed GM Canada out with nearly $11 billion in public wealth, and $3 billion wasn’t paid back. In 2018, GM made nearly $11 billion in profit. Now GM is bailing on Oshawa, putting thousands out of work and reducing Ontario’s GDP by $4 billion a year. There is an alternative and a strong case for acquiring the GM Oshawa plant to build battery electric vehicles for a sustainable future.”

WHAT: Press Conference and Public Forum: The Possibility of Electric Vehicle Production in Oshawa

WHEN: September 19, 2019 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: Unifor Local 222 Hall, 1425 Phillip Murray Ave, Oshawa, ON

Contact:

Tiffany Balducci (905) 391-1571

Tony Leah (416) 471-7005



