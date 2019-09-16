PHASTAR Looks to Expand its Global Footprint with U.S. West Coast Office

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C. and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHASTAR , a global CRO, is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that will include the establishment of a U.S. west coast office in California. The company has identified the area as a growing market with numerous pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies that can take advantage of PHASTAR’s expertise in clinical trial management.



"Opening up a base on the west coast gives a globally leading life sciences ecosystem direct access to PHASTAR's statistical expertise, vast programming & reporting skills, flexible and efficient data management services and PHASTAR’s innovative AI and machine learning capabilities. This allows us to expand our reach and functional services provision to another global location," said Joshua Baker, PHASTAR’s Vice President of Biometrics, U.S.



The company plans to build a presence in California prior to the office opening by providing accessibility to clients in the area as well as creating relationships with prospects. The new west coast office will extend the company’s east coast FSP services at currently established facilities in Cambridge, MA and Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina. In addition to its U.S. sites, PHASTAR has five offices in the UK and company expertise at offices in Berlin, Nairobi and Newcastle, Australia.

ABOUT PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global CRO offering statistical consulting, clinical trial reporting, data management and data science services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has over 250 staff across 10 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Kenya) with plans to open additional locations in Asia and the West Coast of the United States to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR’s number one priority is to ensure that the work we produce is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes our unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality. All PHASTAR’s statistical, programming, data management and data science staff are trained in the “PHASTAR Discipline” - our in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error free outcomes. The “PHASTAR Discipline” also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points-to-consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 2,500 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company. For further information on PHASTAR contact tellmemore@phastar.com .

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

617-36-8887



