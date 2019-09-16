Rock Icon Roger Daltrey to Visit Bon Secours’ New AYA Cancer Center Sept. 17

Unit is first dedicated cancer center for adolescents and young adults (AYA) in the Carolinas

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Daltrey, lead singer of the legendary rock band The Who and co-founder of national nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA), will visit and tour the new Hawkins Family Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Center at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System beginning at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, on the fifth floor of St. Francis Downtown, 1 St. Francis Drive, Greenville.



(Media are invited to hear from Daltrey and tour the new AYA oncology unit at St. Francis Downtown in Greenville, S.C. In addition, Dr. Hal Crosswell, director of the Bon Secours AYA Cancer Care program; Simon Davies, executive director of TCA; Jeff Ward, chief strategy officer at First Citizens Bank; and a patient will make remarks and be available for interviews.)

The unit is the first dedicated cancer center for this age group in the Carolinas. It’s championed by First Citizens Bank, TCA and the Hawkins family.

The new AYA cancer unit at St. Francis Downtown is a place where teens and young adults (15-40 years old) can receive uniform support, treatment and care in a program and setting designed specifically for them. In many hospitals, teens and young adults often receive care in pediatric wards or with older adults in general cancer facilities. This new unit helps bridge the gap.

It’s a place for AYA patients, designed by AYA patients, who worked alongside staff and caregivers to help shape the new space. The unit includes four patient rooms, a nurse’s station, an open concept lounge with kitchen, an exercise area and a family bathroom.

Bon Secours AYA Cancer Care is a comprehensive, community-based program focused on coordinating care and improving clinical trial access of AYA patients in the Upstate. It’s one of the few programs in the United States exclusively dedicated to supporting adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer. The program takes a team approach to coordinate care so that patients receive the best treatment protocols, are enrolled in groundbreaking clinical trials and ultimately improve their quality of life while undergoing treatment. The goal is to assure longer, healthier lives for young people with cancer.

Teen Cancer America and First Citizens Bank provided expert guidance and financial support. They previously announced a pledge of $320,000 for the development of the AYA cancer unit and programs at Bon Secours.

First Citizens’ sponsorship of Teen Cancer America is its largest-ever corporate philanthropic initiative, which has been implemented across its banking franchise from coast to coast. First Citizens is working with Teen Cancer America to raise funds, build awareness and partner with hospitals and medical centers to establish new teen cancer units and programs, like the one at Bon Secours St. Francis.

About Bon Secours

Bon Secours is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMHealth.org), one of the top 20 health systems in the United States and part of the top performing quartile of Catholic health systems for lowest cost per case for patient care. With operations in Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida and New York, Bon Secours owns, manages, or joint ventures 20 hospitals and 27 post-acute care facilities or agencies including skilled nursing facilities, home care and hospice services, and assisted living facilities. Consistent with its commitment to alleviate human suffering, Bon Secours has developed more than 800 affordable housing units for low income families. Bon Secours has more than 24,000 employees and has been recognized as a Gallup Great Workplace for six consecutive years. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to improve the health and well-being of its communities, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. The ministry provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. For more information, visit www.BonSecours.com .

About First Citizens Bank

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of its customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to individuals, families, businesses and the medical community. First Citizens Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has more than $37 billion in assets. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com . First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

About Teen Cancer America

Founded by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Teen Cancer America helps hospitals and healthcare professionals bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by supporting hospitals and outpatient facilities in the development of specialized units and programs for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. For more information, visit www.teencanceramerica.org .

