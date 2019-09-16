Hausfeld Announces Firm Leadership Transition Plan

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and LONDON and BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global claimant litigation law firm Hausfeld today announced that partners Anthony Maton and Brian Ratner have assumed the roles of Vice Chairs and will become Co-Chairs of the firm when Chairman Michael Hausfeld becomes Chairman Emeritus. Brent Landau will continue in his role as Global Managing Partner.



Both Mr. Maton and Mr. Ratner were founding partners of the firm and serve on the firm’s Global Executive Committee (GEC) along with Mr. Hausfeld, Mr. Landau, and German partner Alex Petrasincu. As London Managing Partner since inception, Mr. Maton has shepherded the extensive growth and success of Hausfeld in London and continued expansion across Europe. On the opposite side of the Atlantic in Washington, DC, Mr. Ratner heads the firm’s international practice and U.S. and global business development efforts.

The appointments of Mr. Maton and Mr. Ratner as Vice Chairs, along with the appointment of Mr. Landau as Global Managing Partner last year and the recent addition of Catherine Gill as Global Chief Operating Officer, are part of a growth and leadership transition plan that the firm has been executing over the last several years. The firm will continue to benefit from Mr. Hausfeld’s decades of experience and reputation as a pioneering legal visionary and one of the world’s most impactful and successful civil litigators. There will be no change in the character, philosophy or identity of the firm, and this transition will instead allow Mr. Hausfeld to focus more on the firm’s cases, developing future business, advocating for important policy goals, and expanding his scholarship and teaching.

Commenting on the announcement, Chairman Michael Hausfeld, said:

“During the past decade we have more than quadrupled the size of our team and now have 11 offices across the US and Europe. Both our global management challenges and opportunities have grown commensurately. Hausfeld’s future, character and vision will be assured under the leadership of Anthony, Brian and Brent, along with the talent of our global management group and the dedication and skill of our entire team.”

Anthony Maton, continued:

“I am honoured by the confidence that Michael and the firm place in me and I look forward to working with our leadership team across all our offices to continue our position as the market leader in claimant side antitrust litigation in Europe and the US and grow our outstanding and fast-developing commercial litigation practice.”

Brian Ratner, continued:

“I’m excited for the challenges and opportunities that come with this new role. Michael has done an unparalleled job building and leading the firm and will continue to make vast contributions. Together with our global management team and contributions of our terrific group of partners, lawyers and staff, we will build on Hausfeld’s strong reputation as a leading global force in claimant-side complex litigation matters in the years ahead.”

In addition to the GEC, the firm’s leadership includes Global COO Catherine Gill and a Global Management Group comprised of GEC members and certain additional partners from across Hausfeld’s offices: Brussels/Paris Managing Partner Laurent Geelhand, partners Nicola Boyle and Lianne Craig from London, Melinda Coolidge and Richard Lewis from Washington, DC, and Michael Lehmann and Bonny Sweeney from San Francisco.

For additional information contact:

Deborah Schwartz

Media Relations

240 355-8838

deborah@mediarelationsinc.com

Notes to Editors

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global law firm with offices in Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Dusseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Stockholm and Washington DC.

The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, corporate and commercial litigation, financial services, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension.

Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse range of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure. Hausfeld is the only claimant firm to be ranked by the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and landmark settlements, please visit www.hausfeld.com



