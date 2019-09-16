Watches and Clocks Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Watches and Clocks Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global watches and clocks market is set to capture a wider market in the next few years. The global watches and clocks market is expected to surpass USD 50 billion and USD 6.5 billion by the end of 2022.

The innovation and amazing designs in global watches and clocks is a core feature which is driving force for global Watches and Clocks Market. The watches have become an inseparable need of humans, and the growing popularity of luxury watches and increasing usage of smartphones has increased the demand manifolds.

Also another important factor which is increasing the global watches and clocks market is the innovative and unique designs in watches. Watches are accepted as fashion accessory and have secured safe place in the closets. Even wall clocks are the cheapest ways to enhance interior décor and can also be used as business promotional gifts.

Rapid urbanization and improvement in the retail infrastructure are some of the reasons of the growing market size of global watches and clocks. The report was compiled with an objective to understand individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution towards the total market size.

Global Watches and Clocks Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, manufacturers, suppliers, application and region. Some of the key manufacturers in the Watches and Clocks include AcuRite, SDI Technologies, Sangean, Westclox clocks, Sonic Alert, La Crosse Technology, SONY, Emerson Radio Corporation, Citizen, Casio etc.

By type, the market has been divided into Sport Watches, Luxury Watches, Diamond Watches, Alarm Clock and Wall Clock.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Display Time, Adornment, Collection and others.

Global Watches and clocks Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered while countries like UK and Germany are covered in Europe. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. Swiss made luxury watches have dominated the entire global market as they are designed using enhanced technology, design and craftsmanship. In terms of revenue, Europe accounts for the largest share of the global watches and clocks market. Even the Asian pacific countries have witnessed a steep hike in the demand of watches. The urge to stay fit and healthy has pushed forward the demand of sports watches also the popularity of vintage watches in the developed countries witness Huge Market Potential

The growing brand awareness, expanding income base of middle class population in the countries such as Japan, China and South Korea is partly driving the market growth in the region.

