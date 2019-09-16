Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Functional Tea Market 2019 Global Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecasts To 2024

Functional Tea -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2019

Description

Functional Tea refers to a series of teas that can contribute to bodily functions. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Functional Tea market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Functional Tea in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Functional Tea in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Functional Tea market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Functional Tea market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 

Tata Tea Limited 
Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. Z O.O. 
Guangzhou Lohas Biological Technology Co., Ltd 
Godrej Tea 
The Mate Factor 
Organic India 
Wuhan z-Micro Unite S&T Co., Ltd. 
...

Functional Tea market size by Type 
Fruit Tea 
Herbal Tea 
Longjing Tea 
Flower Tea 
Others

Functional Tea market size by Applications 
Store Based 
Non-Store Based

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
Japan 
South Korea 
India 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Thailand 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Vietnam 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Middle East & Africa 
Turkey 
GCC Countries 
Egypt 
South Africa

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Functional Tea market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Functional Tea market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Functional Tea companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Functional Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Functional Tea Product Introduction 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Functional Tea Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Fruit Tea 
1.4.3 Herbal Tea 
1.4.4 Longjing Tea 
1.4.5 Flower Tea 
1.4.6 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Functional Tea Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Store Based 
1.5.3 Non-Store Based 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Functional Tea Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Functional Tea Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Functional Tea Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Functional Tea Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Functional Tea Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Functional Tea Revenue by Regions

....

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Tata Tea Limited 
11.1.1 Tata Tea Limited Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Tata Tea Limited Functional Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Tata Tea Limited Functional Tea Products Offered 
11.1.5 Tata Tea Limited Recent Development 
11.2 Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. Z O.O. 
11.2.1 Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. Z O.O. Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. Z O.O. Functional Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. Z O.O. Functional Tea Products Offered 
11.2.5 Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. Z O.O. Recent Development 
11.3 Guangzhou Lohas Biological Technology Co., Ltd 
11.3.1 Guangzhou Lohas Biological Technology Co., Ltd Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Guangzhou Lohas Biological Technology Co., Ltd Functional Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Guangzhou Lohas Biological Technology Co., Ltd Functional Tea Products Offered 
11.3.5 Guangzhou Lohas Biological Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development 
11.4 Godrej Tea 
11.4.1 Godrej Tea Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Godrej Tea Functional Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Godrej Tea Functional Tea Products Offered 
11.4.5 Godrej Tea Recent Development 
11.5 The Mate Factor 
11.5.1 The Mate Factor Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 The Mate Factor Functional Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 The Mate Factor Functional Tea Products Offered 
11.5.5 The Mate Factor Recent Development 
11.6 Organic India 
11.6.1 Organic India Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Organic India Functional Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Organic India Functional Tea Products Offered 
11.6.5 Organic India Recent Development 
11.7 Wuhan z-Micro Unite S&T Co., Ltd. 
11.7.1 Wuhan z-Micro Unite S&T Co., Ltd. Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Wuhan z-Micro Unite S&T Co., Ltd. Functional Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Wuhan z-Micro Unite S&T Co., Ltd. Functional Tea Products Offered 
11.7.5 Wuhan z-Micro Unite S&T Co., Ltd. Recent Development

