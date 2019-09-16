Wind Turbine Components Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2019 Analysis (By Segment, Product And Applications) And Forecasts To 2024

The global fossil fuel dependency is expected to cause significant social and economic fluctuations. An economy that is based on fossil fuel is highly unsustainable. The efforts taken to reduce such an impact and reduce its usage and dependence has paved way for alternate and renewable sources of energy. Alternate sources, such as wind energy, is one of the most sought after options since it is the least expensive power generating option. Increasing number of locations for capacity additions in newer markets such as Africa, Asia, Central, and South America is driving the wind power generation. Both onshore and offshore wind power generation have contributed to the improvement of wind energy's economics in varied operating conditions and wind regimes.

According to the report, the offshore wind is consistent and powerful, and has higher wind speed and fewer environmental concerns. Offshore wind projects are suitable for large-scale development that can lead to increased demand for wind turbine components. Also, floating turbine is another prospect for the future, which will significantly contribute to wind installation. A floating wind turbine is an offshore wind turbine that is mounted on a structure and can float in the ocean, thereby allowing for wind power generation in difficult ocean terrains.

This report focuses on Wind Turbine Components volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wind Turbine Components market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Wind Turbine Components in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Wind Turbine Components manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Renewable Energy

Goldwind

Siemens

Suzlon

Vestas

Enercon

Gamesa

LM Wind Power

MFG

Nordex

Senvion

TPI

Segment by Type

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

Segment by Application

On-Shore

Off-Shore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Wind Turbine Components

1.1 Definition of Wind Turbine Components

1.2 Wind Turbine Components Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Components Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Shallow Water

1.2.3 Transitional Water

1.2.4 Deep Water

1.3 Wind Turbine Components Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Wind Turbine Components Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 On-Shore

1.3.3 Off-Shore

1.4 Global Wind Turbine Components Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Components Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Wind Turbine Components Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Wind Turbine Components Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Wind Turbine Components Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Wind Turbine Components Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Wind Turbine Components Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Wind Turbine Components Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Wind Turbine Components Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wind Turbine Components

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wind Turbine Components

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Wind Turbine Components

...

8 Wind Turbine Components Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 GE Renewable Energy

8.1.1 GE Renewable Energy Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 GE Renewable Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 GE Renewable Energy Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Goldwind

8.2.1 Goldwind Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Goldwind Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Goldwind Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Siemens

8.3.1 Siemens Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Siemens Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Siemens Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Suzlon

8.4.1 Suzlon Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Suzlon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Suzlon Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Vestas

8.5.1 Vestas Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Vestas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Vestas Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Enercon

8.6.1 Enercon Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Enercon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Enercon Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Gamesa

8.7.1 Gamesa Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Gamesa Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Gamesa Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 LM Wind Power

8.8.1 LM Wind Power Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 LM Wind Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 LM Wind Power Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 MFG

8.9.1 MFG Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 MFG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 MFG Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Nordex

8.10.1 Nordex Wind Turbine Components Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Nordex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Nordex Wind Turbine Components Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Senvion

8.12 TPI

Continued...

