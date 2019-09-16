Power Solutions International Expands its Engine Portfolio with the Launch of 20-, 40- and 53-liter EPA Emergency Standby Certified Diesel Engines

Engines deliver consistent performance and power density to the power generation and industrial markets

/EIN News/ -- WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, announced the launch of the Company’s new 20-, 40- and 53-liter diesel engines. The new engines are U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emergency standby certified.



The engines are now ready for production. The 20-liter diesel engine has a power range of 550 to 625 kWe, while the 40-liter engine offers output between 750 kWe to 1.25 MW. The power range of the 53-liter engine is between 1.5 and 1.65 MW.

PSI’s diesel engines feature a reliable, durable design built off a robust marine platform and combine consistent performance and power density with minimum weight. Like all of PSI’s power generation products, the engines are fitted with the Company’s advanced fuel and emission control systems, which are designed to provide application-specific performance.

“We are excited to significantly expand our range of products through the introduction of PSI’s 60 hz diesel options into our engine portfolio,” CEO John Miller noted. “We have solutions to match customers’ power needs applications and standards. Our engines meet tough emissions standards and deliver the performance and efficiency in the most demanding conditions.”

All three engines are for stationary power generation applications supporting EPA certified standby distributed generation. The 20-, 40- and 53-liter diesel engines are largely designed for energy market applications including emergency power, wastewater treatment, oil and gas exploration and production and other industrial sectors. In addition, the engines can handle mission critical customer operations in the healthcare, data center, hospitality and transportation industries.

The EPA certified the new engines September 3, 2019. The certifications cover stationary emission regulations for operation on diesel fuel for model year 2020.

The certifications were facilitated by Weichai, PSI’s strategic partner. PSI has access to Weichai’s manufacturing facilities and supply chain network, and both companies share best practices in engine research and development as well as manufacturing, procurement and distribution.

For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.

About Weichai

Founded in 2002, Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (Weichai) is the largest car parts and power system conglomerate in China. It controls dozens of quality companies including Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor Company Limited, Shaanxi Fast Gear Co., Ltd., Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug Co., Ltd., KION Group AG, Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. (KG) and DH Services Luxembourg Holding S.à.r.l. Weichai's business covers four major segments: complete vehicles, powertrains, hydraulics and parts and components, and it formulates one of the most complete and the most competitive industry chains in China. Weichai is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. For more information on Weichai, visit www.weichai.com . Weichai America Corp. (Weichai America), headquartered in Chicago, IL, is a fully owned subsidiary company of Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

ddun@psiengines.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.