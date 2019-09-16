Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Study 2019: Industry Size, Share & Forecasts 2014-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), By Networking Technology (Narrowband, Medium Band and Broadband), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected (smart) street light market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period, on account of infrastructure development aimed at transforming cities into smart cities.



Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global connected (smart) street light market size.

To classify and forecast the global connected (smart) street light market based on component, networking technology and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global connected (smart) street light market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global connected (smart) street light market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global connected (smart) street light market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global connected (smart) street light market.

Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Development of wireless technologies & sensors and new streetlights such as LED, which are more efficient than the regular streetlights is bolstering the market growth. The increasing demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting is expected to drive the global connected (smart) street light market through 2024. Another factor anticipated to positively impact the market growth is low cost, increasing adoption of LEDs and growing awareness among people about saving energy.



Global connected (smart) streetlight can be segmented based on component and networking technology. Based on components, the hardware segment includes light source, drivers and ballast, sensors, switches, controllers and others. As the hardware segment is the integral element of the smart street light market, the segment is poised to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.



Technological innovations are resulting in the demand for connected (smart) street lighting systems. Europe dominated the global connected street light market in 2018, with countries such as the UK, Germany and France dominating the regional market, primarily on account of the early adoption of connected streetlights and initiatives taken by the government agencies of the region.



Major players operating in the global connected (smart) street light market include Current, powered by GE, Philips Lighting, Toshiba Lighting, Citelum, OSRAM Licht Group, Signify NV, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Philipps Lighting N.V. launched CityTouch ready luminaries, which can be integrated with the CityTouch platform to offer smart streetlights.



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component

5.2.1.1. Hardware (Light Source, Drivers & Ballast, Sensors, Switches, Controllers and Others)

5.2.1.2. Software

5.2.1.3. Services

5.2.2. By Networking Technology (Narrowband, Medium Band and Broadband)

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Europe Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Outlook



8. North America Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Outlook



9. South America Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. OSRAM Licht Group

13.2. Philips Lighting

13.3. Current, powered by GE

13.4. Toshiba Lighting

13.5. Citelum

13.6. Signify N.V.

13.7. Huawei Technologies Co.

13.8. Citelium S.A.

13.9. Echelon Corporation



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpyb0g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.