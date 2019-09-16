HEXO Corp’s Agnes Kwasniewska named Master Grower of the Year

Canada’s first female Master Grower recognized at the inaugural Grow Up Awards

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU, Quebec, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is thrilled to announce that its very own Master Grower, Agnes Kwasniewska, was named the first ever Master Grower of the Year at the Grow Up Conference and Expo Awards.

The award recognizes professional cannabis growers whose dedication to their craft consistently produces top quality crops for the marketplace. The nominees are growers that set the bar for others to match. Agnes was voted Master Grower of the Year, out of 10 nominees , from licenced producers across the country. She received her award at the first annual Grow Up Awards Gala held on September 12, 2019 in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“I am honored to receive this award,” said Agnes Kwasniewska, HEXO’s Master Grower, who was in attendance to accept the award. “This is great recognition for the entire cultivation team and HEXO’s focus on consistent, high-quality products.”

“Here at HEXO we all know that Agnes is an exceptional role model and grower and has been instrumental in our success,” said Sebastien St-Louis, HEXO’s CEO and co-founder. “We are extremely proud to see her great work recognized by her peers in the cannabis industry.”

Grow Up’s Master Grower of the Year is Agnes’ second major recognition from the cannabis industry. She was previously named to BotaniQ’s Power 10 of the Canadian Cannabis Industry list for best cultivator.

Agnes brings a decade of experience in plant science and horticulture to her role as HEXO’s Master Grower. Prior to joining HEXO, Agnes was a former researcher at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, worked as an assistant researcher and field monitor at PRISME Consortium, and was assistant grower at Flora Plus Inc., where she oversaw propagation, environmental systems, integrated pest management and R&D. She holds a Master of Science degree from McGill University, and has authored specialized research on integrated pest control.

