POS Terminal Market Set to Reach $24.25 Billion by 2024 - Analysis on the Market, Its Segments, and the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global POS Terminal Market By Product Type (Fixed, Portable & mPOS), By Deployment, By EMV Compliance, By Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global POS terminal market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024, growing from $ 14.53 billion in 2018 to $ 24.25 billion by 2024, owing to increasing use of Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) cards.



Modern POS terminals integrate multiple systems into a single terminal to manage operations such as printing, card payments, billing and cash collection. Moreover, need for user-friendly, secure and convenient payment options is bolstering the growth of the global POS terminal market. Large number of debit and credit card transactions is pushing the demand for POS terminals among retailers and other end-users. Additionally, reduction in the cost of POS systems and government initiatives to promote cashless transactions in various countries are expected to fuel the global POS terminal market in coming years.



The global POS terminal market can be segmented based on product type, deployment, EMV compliance and end-use industry. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into fixed, portable and mPOS. Fixed POS held the major share in 2018, however, its market share is expected to decline during forecast period due to the increasing demand for portable and mPOS terminals.



POS terminals cater to various industries such as retail, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, education and others. Retail sector captured majority of the share in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as POS systems allow easy and fast billing.



Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, on account of growing disposable income and increasing number of government initiatives to promote digital economy in various countries in the region.



Major players operating in the global POS terminal market include Ingenico SA., Verifone Systems Inc., Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd, Cegid Group, PAX Technology etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2017, Verifone launched Verifone Carbon 8, which is an affordable and portable POS solution. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Sage to offer integrated POS and business accounting solution on Verifone Carbon 8.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global POS terminal market size.

To classify and forecast the global POS terminal market based on product type, deployment, EMV compliance, industry and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global POS terminal market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global POS terminal market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global POS terminal market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Percent Usage Share By Type of POS Terminal

4.2. Percent Usage Share By Purpose of POS terminal

4.3. POS Terminal Usage Percent Share, By Challenges

4.4. Satisfaction level with POS Terminal

4.5. Key Challenges Faced with Existing Vendor (N=103)

4.6. Key Parameters for Purchase Decision (N=103)



5. Global POS Terminal Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Fixed, Portable and mPOS)

5.2.2. By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise)

5.2.3. By EMV Compliance (EMV and Non-EMV)

5.2.4. By Industry (Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America)

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map

5.3.1. By Product Type (Fixed, Portable and mPOS)

5.3.2. By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise)

5.3.3. By Industry (Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education and Others)



6. Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Market Outlook



7. Europe POS Terminal Market Outlook



8. North America POS Terminal Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa POS Terminal Market Outlook



10. South America POS Terminal Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Ingenico SA

13.2.2. Verifone Systems Inc.

13.2.3. Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2.4. Cegid Group

13.2.5. PAX Technology

13.2.6. Toshiba Corporation

13.2.7. Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2.8. Euronet Worldwide Inc

13.2.9. Samsung Electronics Inc

13.2.10. NEC Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxx5bv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.