Digital KPIs Transforming the Automotive Industry, 2019: Customer-centric Metrics at the Forefront of Performance Assessment as Companies Embrace Digitization & Expand into New Monetization Avenues

The automotive industry as we now know it is undergoing a distinct, irreversible shift. Nothing is the same it was five years ago

This research service seeks to answer the question, So what KPIs should my organization be regularly monitoring on its dashboard? It is designed to serve as a handy guide that will bring you up to speed on the new metrics that will help your organization review digitization in the supply chain, manufacturing, connected products, retail, finance, electric charging ecosystem, and new mobility solutions.

By evaluating the role of the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) in FMCG and industrial solutions industries, and even in governments, the impact a CDO could have on the automotive industry has been accessed and the next steps to making this a reality has been proposed.



Measuring customer relationship or digital Initiatives may not be an easy task, but it is possible, and its manifold benefits can be realized within the first 18 months.

Market Summary

Companies continue investing in new technologies that will enhance their customer-facing applications and their internal efficiencies. However, when it comes to measuring their performance as an organization or to assess the functions that have been fed new digital data, they draw a blank.



Digital KPIs are the need of the hour. These new KPIs will help an organization determine if the digital investments will sustain and drive the company's bottom line or if they are nothing more than a digital parlor trick.



Digital KPIs can be classified into two categories: product KPIs and process KPIs. Product KPIs serve to measure customer-facing products, such as a mobile app, a VR application, or a dealership itself. Product KPIs, on the other hand, serves as an employee - and process-measuring parameters that help gauge the impact of digital assets. A series of S.M.A.R.T goals - goals that are Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-Bound - can help determine if such an investment was a success or a failure.



The Mega KPI that no OEM ever tracks-nor could track for lack of access in the past-is the customer. This entity needs to be an automotive participant's number one focus. Measuring the impact of a digital process on the customer is one of the most decisive metrics that will help evaluate the digital efforts of an organization.



Though digital KPIs measure the impact of digitization effort on both the customer and the company, they need to be further structured and quantified to be a part of the leadership team's metrics.



Digital transformation is a key strategy; however, with the competition in the automotive landscape, the stakes are often high. By leveraging the experience of working with many leading organizations, the expertise to be a knowledge partner that can help organizations across the automotive value chain in this transformational shift has been built.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

The Need for Digital KPIs

The Need for Digital KPIs-Transformative Change Agents

The Need for Digital KPIs-Key Drivers for Automotive Ecosystem

The Need for Digital KPIs-Digital Businesses Take the Lead

The Need for New KPIs in the Evolving Automotive Industry-Case Study: Daimler

Select Leading Organizations Which Have Created Senior Digital Roles

Selection of Digital KPI Examples and Benefits

Challenges in Embracing Digital KPIs

Research Scope and Digital KPI Definition

Research Scope

Key Questions

Digital KPIs

Digital Impact on Automotive KPIs

The Six Pillars of Digitalization in the Automotive Industry

Impact of Digitalization on Supply Chain Ecosystem

Digital Supply Chain KPIs

Impact of Digitalization on Manufacturing Ecosystem

Manufacturing and Plant Management KPIs

Impact of Digitalization on Connected Products Ecosystem

Connected Products KPIs

Impact of Digitalization on EV Infrastructure Ecosystem

EV Charging Ecosystem KPIs

Impact of Digitalization on Automotive Retail Ecosystem

Digital Retail KPI

Impact of Digitalization on Automotive Finance Ecosystem

Digital Auto Finance KPI

Impact of Digitalization on Aftermarket Garage Services

Digital Automotive Aftermarket KPIs

Impact of Digitalization on the Mobility-as-a-Service Ecosystem

Mobility as a Service KPI

The Office of the CDO

Automotive Chief Digital Officer-Responsibilities

Select Leading Organizations Creating Senior Digital Roles

Chief Digital Officer-Evaluation KPIs

The Role of the CDO-Volvo Cars Case Study

Growth Opportunities and Conclusion

Growth Opportunities in Building Digital KPIs

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

3 Big Predictions

