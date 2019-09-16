Badger Daylighting Ltd. September 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger”) is pleased to announce its September 2019 cash dividend and upcoming events.



September 2019 Cash Dividend

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of September 2019 of $0.0475 per share, which equates to $0.57 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

Upcoming Release of 2019 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its 2019 Third Quarter results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the close of market trading. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2019 Third Quarter results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Internet users can view or listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger’s website at: www.badgerinc.com under the Investor Relations menu and Events, Presentations and Webcasts. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 1072194. A playback of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 1072194.

2019 Investor Day

Badger is pleased to announce its annual Investor Day on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the One King West Hotel in Toronto. An update on Badger’s operations, short and long-term growth opportunities and financial position will be presented. Badger’s executive and operational leadership teams will be in attendance. The formal presentation will commence at 9:00 a.m. EST, a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance in person for this event is limited, to confirm your attendance, please RSVP by emailing your contact information to rsvpinvestorday@badgerinc.com . The presentation will be webcast, and available on Badger’s website www.badgerinc.com .

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO

Jay Bachman, Vice President, Financial Operations and Investor Relations

Badger Corporate Office

ATCO Centre Ⅱ

Suite 400, 919 – 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.



