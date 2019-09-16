Algae Products: Worldwide Market Analysis 2014-2019 & Forecast 2020-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Algae Products Market By Source (Macroalgae and Microalgae), By Application (Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global algae products market stood at $ 9.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 14.99 billion by 2024, on the back of increasing use of algae products in healthy food items to produce natural nutrient supplements, thereby emerging as a promising substitute for animal based nutrition.
The growing application of algae products in the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing antimicrobials, antivirals and anti-bacterial medicines, neuroprotective products, human therapeutic proteins, drugs for cancer treatment, and pharmacology is another major factor expected to fuel the market in the coming years.
Some of the other market drivers are increasing investments in algae production, growing number of mergers & acquisitions, and rising demand for alternative sources of energy such as algae-based biofuels.
Some of the major players operating in the global algae products market are DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Corbion N.V., Cyanotech Corporation, AlgaTechnologies Ltd., Algaetech International Sdn Bhd, Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd., Cellana, Inc. and E.I.D Parry (India) Limited.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the global algae products market size.
- To define, classify and forecast the global algae products market on the basis of source, application, and region.
- To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size on the basis of application, namely - Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Others.
- To analyze and forecast the market share for algae products with respect to region, namely: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa.
- To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the global algae products market.
- To strategically profile the leading players operating in algae products market, globally.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Algae Products Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Source (Macroalgae vs. Microalgae)
4.2.2. By Application (Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Others)
4.2.3. By Region
4.2.4. By Company
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Source, By Application and By Region)
5. North America Algae Products Market Outlook
6. Europe Algae Products Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Algae Products Market Outlook
8. South America Algae Products Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Algae Products Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Outlook
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. DIC Corporation
12.2.2. BASF SE
12.2.3. Koninklijke DSM N.V.
12.2.4. Corbion N.V.
12.2.5. Cyanotech Corporation
12.2.6. AlgaTechnologies Ltd.
12.2.7. Algaetech International Sdn Bhd
12.2.8. Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd.
12.2.9. Cellana, Inc.
12.2.10. E.I.D Parry (India) Limited
13. Strategic Recommendations
