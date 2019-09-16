Sunwing expanding operations from Victoria with the addition of two new flight services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is offering Victoria residents more options to explore the sunny south this winter with the addition of new weekly flights to Mazatlán and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo . Travellers can fly to Mazatlán on Saturdays starting December 21, 2019 until March 28, 2020 and to Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo on Sundays starting December 22, 2019 until March 29, 2020. With the addition of these two new flights, Victoria residents can now choose from four tropical destinations this winter including returning favourites Huatulco and Los Cabos .



Known as the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, Mazatlán is characterized by its picturesque coastal landscapes and neoclassical architecture. Travellers can spend their days strolling down the cobblestone streets of Old Mazatlán or walking along the pristine beaches of the Golden Zone. Vacationers who choose to visit Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo can enjoy two destinations in one; Ixtapa is famous for its stylish beach clubs, while Zihuatanejo offers a more laidback and artsy atmosphere.

Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, commented on the news, “We are excited to be returning to Victoria International Airport and expanding our operations in the region with the addition of two new flight services this winter. We’re sure the destinations of Mazatlán and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo will be well received by residents of the Greater Victoria region.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Sunwing’s new flights to Mazatlán and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and we appreciate their commitment to this market,” said Geoff Dickson, President and Chief Executive of the Victoria Airport Authority. “We know the Greater Victoria community enjoys travelling to sun-spot destinations during the winter months and the convenience these new non-stop services allows them to get to their destination sooner to start enjoying their vacations.”

Travellers who choose to take advantage of the new weekly flight service to Mazatlán could stay at El Cid Castilla Beach , with activities and amenities for all ages including water slides and banana boat rides (at an extra cost). Another popular resort in Mazatlán is the newly-renovated Riu Emerald Bay . This recently-modernized, top-rated family resort offers an expansive pool complex and sweeping Pacific Ocean views from the majority of its rooms. In Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, vacationers can stay at top-rated family resort Azul Ixtapa Resort , home to its own mini water park and action-packed kids club.

All Sunwing vacation packages from Victoria include direct flights* with a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance and onward local transfers together with the services of a local Sunwing Experiences representative. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access**, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

* Flights to Mazatlán and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo are operated by Viva Aerobus.

**Available at select Canadian airports.

