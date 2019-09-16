Sodexo ranks best in class* for the 15th consecutive year on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index with leading scores in Labor Practices, Climate Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement.

/EIN News/ -- Paris, September 16, 2019 – Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services, has maintained its ranking as the top-rated company in its sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the 15th consecutive year. Sodexo had the highest score in its industry across a number of areas, including Labor Practices, Occupational Health and Safety, Local Impact of Business Operations, Supply Chain Management, Climate Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement.

“We are honored to be the leader in our industry for the 15th consecutive year,” said Neil Barrett, Sodexo Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Responsibility. “The challenge gets harder each year to stay ahead of our peers, who are doing more and more in the sustainability space. This best-in-class distinction demonstrates that Sodexo’s efforts and performance continue to be recognized. We are striving to anchor sustainability into all aspects of our business and everything we do.”

Sodexo is a company that is fully engaged and committed to performing on behalf of its stakeholders as a responsible company. Understanding and fulfilling client expectations is fundamental to our success as a client centric organization. Today, our clients and markets look for commitment and visible performance improvements to help them achieve their own sustainability goals.

Our environmental, social and governance performance, as rated by DJSI has become, more than ever, central to our business plans and decisions.

Sodexo is taking comprehensive actions towards a more sustainable future, by focusing on key areas which include preventing food waste, fostering inclusive growth with small and local business as well as advancing gender balance. Additional actions include providing healthy and sustainable meals through the promotion of plant-based meal options, and a responsible supply chain that includes solid progress on sustainable seafood, palm oil, and animal welfare. Sodexo also supports the fight against hunger through Stop Hunger, a global non-profit network.

These are part of the company’s Better Tomorrow 2025 Corporate Responsibility roadmap. To know more: https://www.sodexo.com/home/about-us/what-we-do/growing-responsibly.html



Launched in 1999, the DJSI is the major standard for corporate sustainability. This year, over 3,500 of the world’s largest companies in both developed and emerging markets were invited to take part in SAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment, in which the most financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are assessed. Only leading companies that are best equipped to recognize and respond to emerging opportunities and risks, resulting from global sustainability trends, are selected for inclusion in the DJSI.

*Sodexo as an Industry leader is assessed as the top performing company in its industry as represented by the 61 industries in the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018) 20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues 460,000 employees 19th largest private employer worldwide 72 countries 100 million consumers served daily 15.4 billion euro in market capitalization (as of July 5, 2019)

