World Debut: C++ CC MOP Presented by Dreametech, an Enterprise in Xiaomi Ecological Chain

TIANJING, CHINA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chinese brand "C++" is a young and fashionable brand under Dreame Technology, an enterprise in Xiaomi Ecological Chain. It is dedicated to making stylish, innovative and intelligent household appliances for global users. C++'s cordless rotary mop, or CC MOP, is a fantastic intelligent cleaning device, representing the "tech trend" among the young. With the support of strong R&D team, it has well inherited C++'s design philosophy – “Young, Tech-centered, Unlimited”. Our designers are inspired by the trivial things in daily life and try to explore beauty in life while using intelligent household appliances. This product is expected to present great user experience and true value for daily life.

The C++ CC MOP boasts high sense of technology and future. The core functions include dual-wheel rotary mopping, smart and flexible control, 99% antibacterial and water-absorbing mop, dry/wet mopping and waxing. With CC MOP, it is easy and convenient to clean your floor. Notably, the antibacterial performance of the mop, which is made of microfiber cloth, is proved to be 99% effective after 50 times of washing. To improve cleaning efficiency, the CC MOP is driven by double-spiral high-speed motor and offers 3 cleaning modes including mopping, sprinkling and waxing to handle all kinds of cleaning needs.

The core motor technology, which is independently developed by Dreame Technology, supports the excellent and strong performance of C++ products. Equipped with a high-torque motor that features 0.2Nm torque and 200RPM rotate speed, the CC MOP can thoroughly clean your floor. It is cordless and light. The adjustable range is 120° horizontally and 90° vertically, which makes it possible for the mop to be used between the joints of different furniture. The sound at the average of 50 decibels provides a relatively quiet cleaning experience. The mop cloth can be installed automatically so it is easy to change the cloth with just a lift. Charge it once and the machine can work for 40 minutes. It is supported by smart lithium battery power system. With only one charge, a large-sized house can be cleaned.

China is witnessing consumption upgrade and fast rise of cleaning appliances, C++, a sub-brand owned by Dreame Technology, an enterprise of Xiaomi Ecological Chain, aims to set the new technical standards and use method for cleaning appliances with its international vision. C++ advocates a dynamic lifestyle by its innovative and intelligent cleaning products. C++ also believes that life is always full of surprises and we should stay young and keep up with the latest trends. Most importantly, when it comes to house cleaning, make sure it’s simple and enjoyable!



