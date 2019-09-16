Two Six Labs to present “Detecting and Responding to POS Skimmers and Shimmers” at the 2019 Retail Cyber Intelligence Summit

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Labs, an advanced technology research and development company, will deliver a “Detecting and Responding to POS Skimmers and Shimmers” presentation at the Retail Cyber Intelligence Summit in Denver, CO on Sept 25, 2019. Scott Tenaglia, Research Director at Two Six Labs, will present real-world case studies and details from forensic investigations of skimmers found in the stores of a leading global retailer.



“Point of sale skimmers and shimmers are a growing threat to all retailers,” said Scott Tenaglia. Secretly installed by criminals on credit card terminals, these devices can circumvent all technical controls of a retail store, enabling the undetected and widespread theft of customers’ credit card data.

To combat the increasing prevalence of these threats, more advanced technology services and solutions are now available to companies at risk. Deep forensic investigation of the skimmer or shimmer can pinpoint its capabilities, identify data loss and assist with breach response, reporting and risk mitigation.

Additionally, new technology is emerging for proactive detection. According to Tenaglia, “The goal is to enable retailers to continuously monitor for skimmers and shimmers operating within a store location, to prevent a harmful data breach before it occurs.”

About Two Six Labs

Two Six Labs is an advanced technology research and development company. Our experts design breakthrough technologies to solve complex challenges in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobile devices and sensor networks. For more information, visit https://www.twosixlabs.com

Scott Tenaglia manages a portfolio of US government-sponsored cyber R&D programs exploring cyber attribution, vulnerability research, and secure software design. Tenaglia also leads Two Six Labs’ device assessment offering, providing deep forensic analysis of embedded devices such as POS skimmers and shimmers.

About the Retail Cyber Intelligence Summit

Organized by the Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC), the Retail Cyber Intelligence Summit brings together more than 200 retail and hospitality cybersecurity leaders for two days of retail and hospitality specific presentations, discussions and networking opportunities. The agenda addresses the key challenges and issues facing strategic retail leaders and tactical practitioners. For more information, visit https://summit.rhisac.org/

The RH-ISAC is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cyber security information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail and hospitality industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves retail, hotels, restaurants, gaming and other consumer-facing entities. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org .



Contact

David Leach

703-782-9473

david.leach@twosixlabs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.