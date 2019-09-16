Maria Negrete-Gruson Receives Women in Asset Management Award

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to announce Maria Negrete-Gruson has won a 2019 Women in Asset Management Award. Ms. Negrete-Gruson is managing director of Artisan Partners and portfolio manager of the Artisan Partners Sustainable Emerging Markets Team.



More than 100 women were nominated in the Emerging Market Equities category. In August, Ms. Negrete-Gruson was shortlisted among five finalists in the category and was named the winner on September 12 in New York.

“This award gives Maria and her team some well-deserved recognition for their commitment to investing in companies that can have a long-term positive impact on emerging markets’ populations,” said Artisan Partners President and CEO Eric Colson. “We are honored by the award and extremely proud of the team’s deep emerging markets experience, diversity and forward-thinking approach to sustainable investing.”

The Women in Asset Management Awards recognize “the outstanding innovation achieved by the women in the world of asset management,” according to Bonhill Group Plc, the organizer of the awards ceremony.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer, an invitation or a solicitation for investment or subscription for shares of funds or investment services in any country. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership (APLP) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Artisan Partners UK LLP (APUK) is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. APEL Financial Distribution Services Limited (AP Europe) is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. APLP, APUK and AP Europe are collectively, with their parent company and affiliates, referred to as Artisan Partners herein.

Press Inquiries

Mike Roos

800.399.1770

mroos@artisanpartners.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.