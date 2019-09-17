Economist David Rosenberg & BMO Investment Strategist Brian Belski Headline Restaurant Finance & Development Conference

Recession or Not: The Debate Continues

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Rosenberg , chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff, and Brian Belski , BMO Capital Market’s chief investment strategist, will debate the prospects of a U.S. recession in 2020 during the opening general session of the 2019 Restaurant Finance & Development Conference The conference, which regularly attracts the top financial professionals in the restaurant business, will be held November 11-13, 2019 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Now in its 30th year, the conference is known for excellent financial networking opportunities and insights on the major financial trends affecting the restaurant industry.The divergent outlook between Rosenberg and Belski is the basis for a classic economic debate. Rosenberg is predicting a recession and is questioning why, if the economy is so strong, did the Federal Reserve have to lower interest rates when they were already so low. On the other hand, Belski says the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong and that market fears and negativity will provide a great opportunity for savvy investors.In addition to the opening session economic debate between Rosenberg and Belski, the conference agenda features a sparkling line-up of top restaurant operators that include The Wendy’s CEO, Todd Penegor; MOD Pizza’s founders, Scott and Ally Svenson; Dunkin Brand CFO Kate Jaspon; Bluestone Lane founder Nicholas Stone; McDonald’s owner/operator Vicki Chancellor; Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney; Salt & Straw founder Kim Malek; and Dine Global Brands (Applebee’s and IHOP) CFO Thomas Song.The Restaurant Finance & Development Conference is all about business and economics and attendees come from multi-unit and independent restaurant businesses to hear expert speakers. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet with top restaurant lenders and investors, buy and sell restaurant businesses and real estate, and attend expert financial workshops on a wide variety of business topics including business strategy, delivery economics, real estate development and raising capital for growth.To review the entire Restaurant Finance & Development Conference agenda and register online, download a conference brochure at: link: https://www.restfinance.com/pdf/2019/2019-RFDC-Brochure.pdf



