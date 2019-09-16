Water Treatment Equipment 2019 Global Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Water Treatment Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Market Overview :

Global Water Treatment Equipment Market to Grow at 3.68% CAGR From 2018 to 2025

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) announces that the global water treatment equipment market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.68% between 2018 and 2025. In 2018, the market was valued at more than USD 30.01 billion.

Water treatment consists of chemical and physical separation methods to remove unstable elements and contaminants from the water. Though water is an universal solvent, but solids including clay, fine sand, dust etc are insoluble in water and thus need water treatment equipment to reduce the total suspended solids levels.

Due to rapid urbanization, the need to establish more industries across the globe has increase greatly thus arising the need of water treatment equipment. Also, the surge in investments in water treatment equipment and facilities coupled with growth of the oil and gas industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry need large amounts of water thus use recycled water obtained from water treatment equipment to meet up the growing industrial demand.

The cost benefit offered by water treatment equipment is also viewed as a major market driver. However, some of the challenges including high capital and operational costs affect the growth of the global water treatment equipment market.

Global Water Treatment Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region.

By type, the market has been segregated into Pre-treatment Non-Membrane, Pre-treatment Membrane, Ultrapure Water, AD/EDI Systems Polishing, Organic WW Treatments and Inorganic WW Treatment.

Based on application, the global water treatment equipment market has been segmented into Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Pharma, Microelectronics, Chemicals and others.

On the basics on sales channel, the market is divided into Direct Channel and Distribution Channel.

Global Water Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S, Canada and Mexico are covered while in Europe; countries including UK, France, Italy, Russia and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China, Korea, Indonesia and India are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered and in Middle East & Africa countries including South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia etc, are covered. In terms of revenue, the US is among the largest markets for water treatment equipment which is mainly due to enhanced and developed technology industries and advanced processing capabilities. Also increasing requirements to use enhanced equipment in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, is anticipated to drive the global water treatment equipment market greatly. The rapid growth in oil and gas consumption in the countries such as Japan, China and South Korea is partly driving the market growth in the region.

The market report will help to understand new growth opportunities by providing a detailed analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and information related to the products offered by the leading companies.

